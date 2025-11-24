Is A Fed Cut A Strong Enough Catalyst?

Markets rally on a revived rate-cut narrative, crypto hints of a near-term bottom, and a potential China export unlock for Nvidia.

Fed Cut Odds Surge After Williams' Flip

Williams, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, said policy is "modestly restrictive" and there's "room for a further adjustment in the near term," which kicked the odds of a December rate cut from under 29% to about 71%.

Markets responded fast… Treasury yields dipped, stocks perked up, and the vibe shifted from "stay cautious" to "maybe go all-in." This kind of mindset change matters: if rates do come down, that could turbocharge risk assets.

Crypto: Bottom In Sight?

Amount of Bitcoin in Blackrock's IBIT Trust

I'm staying hopeful this is a near-term bottom and added to my long-term HODL crypto portfolio. The coins that I am favorable on If rates come down are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , and Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) .

Nvidia's China Door May Be Cracking Open

The Trump team is considering letting Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) sell its H200 AI chips to China… a move that, if approved, would open access to one of the largest underserved markets for high-end AI hardware.

That means that even after Nvidia just delivered a blow-out quarter, this policy shift could add a whole new growth vector. If you believe Nvidia's story isn't over (and I do), this is the kind of upside surprise that keeps it in the "uncapped" category.

