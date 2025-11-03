Big Week For Palantir And Robinhood

HOOD and PLTR lead the earnings wave, a major U.S.-China deal eases trade strain, and the week's calendar fills fast.

Robinhood & Palantir Earnings

Both Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) head into earnings with strong year-to-date momentum… HOOD up 263% and PLTR up 193%. HOOD is expected to show high transaction volume and ad-tech momentum driving revenue growth.

Palantir is forecast to report a revenue jump of ~50% YoY (~$1.09B) for Q3, with earnings growth also expected. With a big move coming this week, volume is going to build up on LeverageShares 2x PLTR ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG).

High expectations mean risk is elevated: a miss could provoke sharp reversals, while a beat might push gains further.

Trump-China deal details

The U.S. and China reached a new deal in Busan during the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting, including cutting tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, pausing China's rare-earth export controls for one year, and resuming U.S. agricultural exports like soybeans.

This move eases trade war pressure and could improve supply-chain clarity for tech and manufacturing sectors… a positive backdrop for risk assets overall.

Earnings calendar heating up

Here's a summary of upcoming companies reporting:

Monday

CIFR, HIMS, PLTR

Tuesday

HUT, SHOP, UBER, SPOT, ALAB, MARA, AMD, ANET

Wednesday

U, LMND, MCD, APP, HOOD, QCOM, ARM, FTNT

Thursday

DDOG, VST, TTD, IREN

Friday

CEG, KKR, BAM

Source:

With so many reports ahead, the market is increasingly looking for earnings broadening beyond the big names… and these companies will test whether momentum holds.

