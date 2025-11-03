Big Week For Palantir And Robinhood

HOOD and PLTR lead the earnings wave, a major U.S.-China deal eases trade strain, and the week's calendar fills fast.
Robinhood & Palantir Earnings
Both Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) head into earnings with strong year-to-date momentum… HOOD up 263% and PLTR up 193%. HOOD is expected to show high transaction volume and ad-tech momentum driving revenue growth.
Palantir is forecast to report a revenue jump of ~50% YoY (~$1.09B) for Q3, with earnings growth also expected. With a big move coming this week, volume is going to build up on LeverageShares 2x PLTR ETF (NASDAQ:PLTG).
High expectations mean risk is elevated: a miss could provoke sharp reversals, while a beat might push gains further.
Trump-China deal details
The U.S. and China reached a new deal in Busan during the Donald Trump-Xi Jinping meeting, including cutting tariffs on Chinese goods from 57% to 47%, pausing China's rare-earth export controls for one year, and resuming U.S. agricultural exports like soybeans.
This move eases trade war pressure and could improve supply-chain clarity for tech and manufacturing sectors… a positive backdrop for risk assets overall.
Earnings calendar heating up
Here's a summary of upcoming companies reporting:
Monday
- CIFR, HIMS, PLTR
Tuesday
- HUT, SHOP, UBER, SPOT, ALAB, MARA, AMD, ANET
Wednesday
- U, LMND, MCD, APP, HOOD, QCOM, ARM, FTNT
Thursday
- DDOG, VST, TTD, IREN
Friday
- CEG, KKR, BAM
With so many reports ahead, the market is increasingly looking for earnings broadening beyond the big names… and these companies will test whether momentum holds.
