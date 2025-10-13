Kadant Stock Breaks Down, Weakness Likely To Persist

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) is currently in Phase 8 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly chart, and the outlook isn't encouraging. The stock recently broke below its Cakra structure, signaling potential selling pressure and a period of underperformance ahead. Here's a breakdown of the stock's current setup under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles.

What Went Wrong for Kadant?

According to the framework, stocks typically form a Cakra structure between Phases 4 and 8, a channel-like setup with an arc that generally carries bullish implications. A clean breakout in Phase 9 usually kicks off the Himalayan Formation, marking a strong bullish leg.

Kadant entered its Cakra in Phase 4, and through Phase 6, it traded exactly as expected, respecting the bounds of its arc. However, upon entering Phase 7, its outlook began to shift. While selling is normal during this phase, as the stock typically forms the 8-bar sequence of Arthah and Arthārthī, Kadant's case took a bearish turn.

Instead of finding support at the lower arc of its Cakra, the stock broke below it, triggering the Move of Pralaya, a bearish breakdown that often extends into multiple phases.

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"When the underlying breaks the Cakra on the flip side, consolidation typically extends into the Guna Triads. The move that follows is highly significant, and selling pressure can be extremely strong. This is called the Move of Pralaya."

Fig.1 Kadant Inc. Cakra Breakdown (Source: Adhishthana.com)

True to the principles, Kadant broke its Cakra near the $350 level, and since then, the stock has fallen by roughly 23%. Based on the framework, this underperformance may continue until the stock enters its Guna Triads (Phases 14, 15, and 16), which decide whether a stock can achieve Nirvana in Phase 18. For Kadant, these phases don't begin until September 2029, suggesting a prolonged period of sluggishness.

Also Read: ArcBest Stock's Arc Probably Wasn't Its Best

Investor Outlook

With the Cakra breakdown in play, Kadant's weekly structure points to sustained weakness ahead. Adding to the caution, the stock's monthly chart also shows it in the descent leg of its Himalayan Formation, reinforcing the bearish setup across both timeframes.

While occasional short-term rallies may occur, the broader Adhishthana outlook suggests a continued phase of consolidation and selling pressure. Caution is advised for both investors and traders considering long positions in KAI.

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga's reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.