FIS Stock Outlook: Why Trouble May Linger Until 2028

FIS (NYSE:FIS) is currently in Phase 15 of its 18-phase Adhishthana cycle on the weekly chart, and the outlook under the lens of the Adhishthana Principles remains troubling. Here's a breakdown of how the stock has navigated its cycle and what investors should track.

FIS Weekly Cycle So Far

According to the Adhishthana Principles, stocks typically form a Cakra structure between Phases 4-8. This channel-like structure with an arc usually carries bullish implications. A clean breakout in Phase 9 generally kicks off the Himalayan Formation, a strong bullish leg.

Fig.1 FIS Cakra Breakdown (Source: Adhishthana.com)

FIS did form its Cakra between Phases 4–8 over ~1,200 days, but there were a lot of warning signs throughout. The structure was choppy, with multiple attempts to prematurely break out of the Cakra. And when Phase 9 finally arrived, FIS broke the Cakra to the downside instead of rallying higher. That triggered the Move of Pralaya.

As outlined in Adhishthana: The Principles That Govern Wealth, Time & Tragedy:

"When the underlying breaks the Cakra on the flip side, consolidation typically extends into the Guna Triads. The move that follows is highly significant, and selling pressure can be extremely strong. This is called the Move of Pralaya."

True to the framework, the stock tumbled ~68%, sliding from $150 to $45.

Where FIS Stands Now

The stock has since entered its Guna Triads, Phases 14, 15, and 16. These phases are crucial in determining whether a stock can achieve Nirvana in Phase 18, the highest point of the cycle.

For Nirvana to occur, the Triads must show Satoguna, or sustained bullish momentum. So far, in Phase 15, there has been no sign of Satoguna. That makes any Nirvana move in Phase 18 unlikely.

Fig.1 FIS Guna Triads (Source: Adhishthana.com)

With Phase 18 ending in April 2028, the stock still faces years of uncertainty if the Triads remain weak.

Investor Outlook

FIS already triggered a Cakra breakdown and a Move of Pralaya, which dragged the stock sharply lower. Now, even in its Triads, the signals remain poor. While some analysts, including UBS, have upgraded the stock, the larger picture under the Adhishthana Principles shows continued risk.

If Phase 16 concludes without signs of strength, the stock isn't heading anywhere. For now, caution is warranted, and treating FIS as a value buy may be premature.

Also Read: Buying IDEAYA Might Be The Wrong IDYA Right Now

Benzinga Disclaimer: This article is from an unpaid external contributor. It does not represent Benzinga’s reporting and has not been edited for content or accuracy.