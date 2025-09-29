Why CIENA Looks Poised For A Sustained Bullish Run

CIENA (NYSE: CIEN) stock has been on a strong run over the past few weeks, and the Adhishthana Principles suggest this strength may have more room to play out. Here's how the stock is positioned across both its weekly and monthly cycles, and why the setup points to continued upside.

CIENA On The Weekly Chart: Buddhi Rally in Full Swing

According to the Adhishthana Principles, Phase 2 unfolds in two parts. It starts with the Sankhya period, which is usually marked by consolidation or weakness. Then it transitions into the Buddhi period, a stage known for powerful, sustained rallies.

CIENA is currently in Phase 2 on the weekly chart and has followed the textbook path.

Fig.1 CIENA Phase 2 Chart (Source: Adhishthana.com)

During its Sankhya period, the stock slumped from around $100 down to $50. But as soon as it entered the Buddhi period, it launched a strong rally, right in line with Adhishthana Principles. This move once again reinforces the framework's ability to highlight key inflection points with remarkable accuracy.

Phase 2 is expected to last until March 2026, meaning the bullish undertone on the weekly timeframe remains intact for the long term. But it's the monthly chart that adds even more clarity.

CIENA On The Monthly Chart: Cakra Breakout in Action

On the monthly chart, CIENA is currently in Phase 9, one of the most powerful stages in the Adhishthana cycle. As outlined in the principles, stocks typically form a Cakra pattern between Phases 4 and 8, a channel-like structure capped by an arc that often carries bullish implications. A decisive breakout in Phase 9 signals the start of the Himalayan Formation, which can unleash explosive upside momentum.

Fig.2 CIENA Cakra (Source: Adhishthana.com)

CIENA followed this process with precision. It began building its Cakra back in August 2010, spending years consolidating within the structure. As Phase 9 began, the stock finally broke out, and it has already surged roughly 75% since the breakout. CIENA is moving exactly in line with the Adhishthana Principles- down to the exact bar.

Investor Outlook

With CIENA enjoying the Buddhi rally on its weekly chart and a clean Cakra breakout on the monthly chart, the stock is positioned for continued bullish momentum. Phase 2 strength carries into 2026, and the Phase 9 breakout on the higher timeframe adds further confirmation.

For now, the trend remains firmly in CIENA's favor, and the Adhishthana Principles suggest this rally still has room to climb.

