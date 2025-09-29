OASI Sets Up Abu Dhabi Base As Middle East Becomes A Growth Hub For Chinese Firms

The maker of planes, vehicles and ships used for defense and patrol applications is part of a growing wave of advanced Chinese manufacturers that see big potential in the region

Unmanned plane and vehicle maker OASI has launched a regional base in Abu Dhabi and was received by the Middle Eastern country's president at the launch event

The company is part of a growing wave of Chinese firms investing in the region, which is spending heavily to build up its advanced manufacturing sectors

The Middle East has become an investment hotbed for some of China's best-known companies, attracted by the region's determination to become a leading center for advanced manufacturing and cutting-edge services. That promise recently netted a new high-tech manufacturer in Optimal Aerospace Science and Industry Group Co. Ltd. (OASI), a maker of sophisticated unmanned aircraft, vehicles, ships and sensing equipment used in defense, rescue and other patrolling functions.

Based in Beijing with production facilities in the Northeastern city of Shenyang, OASI officially launched its regional Middle Eastern headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Underscoring the move's importance, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the OASI delegation, led by its founder Zhang Hucheng, in his private residence. Faisal Al Bannai, a well-known local businessman who chairs the Edge Group, an advanced technology group that says it's one of the world's top 25 military suppliers, was also present for the occasion.

OASI's decision to establish its Middle East headquarters in the UAE comes as the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are competing to attract cutting-edge global technology companies. According to the company's website, OASI's product portfolio includes a variety of unmanned aircraft, unmanned vehicles, and unmanned vessels, which are widely used in oil and gas pipeline inspection, military defense, emergency rescue, logistics transportation, security patrols, and agricultural plant protection. Its systems can quickly detect and report leaks in critical infrastructure.

Founded in 2015, OASI is one of the leading private enterprises in China's fast-growing military product sector, aiming to become one of the world's top 10 private defense industry groups. The establishment of its new headquarters marks OASI's official entry into the Middle Eastern market and reflects the region's growing appeal as a new investment hub for Chinese high-end manufacturing companies.

Delegation meets UAE president

At the meeting, OASI President Zhang Hucheng and President Mohammed discussed longstanding friendly relations between China and UAE. President Mohammed called OASI's selection of his country for its regional headquarters a "profoundly meaningful decision," emphasizing that Abu Dhabi welcomes the world's innovative enterprises as the UAE strives to become a hub for high-end manufacturing, the digital economy and other industries of the future.

President Mohamed mentioned that the collaboration with OASI on the proposed "Intelligent Equipment and Digital Economy Industrial City" is an exciting project for the UAE. He emphasized that the UAE needs not only advanced products but also complete technology ecosystems, innovation capacity, and talent platforms. He noted that this project aligns closely with the UAE's national strategy and is expected to become a key hub for technological innovation, digital assets, and industrial clustering.

He highlighted that his long military career gave him a deep understanding of the strategic importance of intelligent equipment and power systems like those developed by OASI for national security and economic development.

"This era belongs to those who can harness technology and dare to break new ground," he said. He added that the two sides could collaborate comprehensively in fields such as intelligent manufacturing, digital assets including digital currencies and stablecoins, and financial technology. This vision aligns with the UAE's Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to increase the digital economy's share of GDP from 9.7% in 2022 to 19.4% over the next 10 years.

Zhang said that OASI will use the establishment of its Middle East headquarters as a new starting point as it ventures beyond its Chinese roots, taking it to the Middle East and the rest of the world.

Potential clients

OASI picked the Middle East as a new global headquarters after careful consideration based on its experience in the region. In May last year, the company attended the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR) in Abu Dhabi, where it became convinced of a strong market for its products in the region and beyond, according to its official summary of the event. In addition to its own attendance, it brought along several strategic partners, including Xi'an Huateng Microwave Special R&D Center, Jiangsu Wenyao Marine Technology, Nantong Guangyi Electromechanical, and Guoke Hanhai Laser Technology.

UAE officials at the event discussed the need for unmanned submersibles for defense against underwater attacks, while other participants expressed interest in OASI's products for oil pipeline inspection and firefighting.

OASI said it attained over 1,200 potential customer leads during the three-day event, including 300 with "clear budgets" and "specific scenario needs," helping to convince it of the strong potential for a Middle Eastern headquarters.

"In the future, OASI plans to collaborate with more outstanding industry leaders to explore international markets, spreading the spirit of Chinese manufacturing across the vast lands of the Middle East and Africa, and driving a new wave of overseas expansion for China's technology industry," the company wrote in the summary of its participation at the event.

OASI's move makes it the latest in a growing parade of Chinese companies seeing to advantage of strong growth opportunities in the Middle East, especially as they run into increasing headwinds in the West due to geopolitical tensions. The Middle East is fast becoming an important destination for Chinese high-end manufacturing companies seeking to accelerate their global expansion.

