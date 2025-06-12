Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec Says A Part-Time Job Made Him A Billionaire, Thanks To A Retail Mentor Who Taught Him How To Sell To The Wealthy

Tech billionaire and Shark Tank investor Robert Herjavec once credited a part-time retail job for equipping him with the tools that led to his eventual success in the world of business.

What Happened: Speaking to Lewis Howes on a podcast in February, Herjavec shared his inspiring story. When he was young, Herjavec went to Harry Rosen, a luxury clothing retailer in Canada, but the $1200 suit was too expensive for him. The shop attendant informed him that employees received 50% discounts on suits, so Herjavec took up a part-time job at the store.

Herjavec, who billionaire and fellow Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban described as being interested in “pets and kids and stuff like that” in his investments, shared: "The guy who owns the place called Harry Rosen … used to teach on Saturdays if you showed up an hour before the store opened." Herjavec showed up, unlike his colleagues, and found himself on the receiving end of a mentorship that covered everything from tailoring basics to client psychology.

Why It Matters: Highlighting the importance of what he learnt from Rosen, Herjavec said, "I would have paid him to teach me." "It was great, he taught me everything," he added. He later made headlines for his $30.2 million sale of BRAK Systems to AT&T Canada and a private equity deal for his Herjavec Group in 2021.

"I’m not wealthy because of my knowledge of a task, I’m wealthy because of my knowledge of sales," he explained.

Despite his success, Herjavec continues to share new lessons that he learnt from others, including from an interaction with Cuban, which taught him to refocus on his own goals instead of comparing his achievements with others'.

Last year, he also shared an anecdote about asking Cuban why he dresses like a "slob," to which Cuban replied, "because I can," highlighting the freedom and power that comes with accumulating a massive amount of wealth.

