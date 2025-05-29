May 29, 2025 3:52 PM 1 min read

Zeo Energy Shares Surge Nearly 92% On Heliogen Acquisition Announcement: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Zeo Energy Corporation ZEO shares are trading higher Thursday following the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Heliogen, Inc. HLGN in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $10 million.

What To Know: Under the terms of the agreement, Zeo will acquire all outstanding equity of Heliogen, a company focused on long-duration clean energy solutions, including thermal storage technologies. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending customary closing conditions and shareholder approval from Heliogen.

Zeo plans to integrate Heliogen's technology and expertise to create a new division targeting power-hungry sectors like AI and cloud data centers.

Management emphasized that the deal is expected to enhance Zeo's financial flexibility, broaden market access and streamline operations. With a financing arm already providing over $44 million in clean energy funding, Zeo sees this acquisition as a way to accelerate its growth in the solar and storage space.

ZEO Price Action: Zeo shares were up 100% at $3.17 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
ZEO Logo
ZEOZeo Energy Corp
$3.0290.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.80
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
35.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HLGN Logo
HLGNHeliogen Inc
$2.31-5.71%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved