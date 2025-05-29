'Rules Changed, But No One Told Me'—A Young Professional Says Their Rent Is 80% Of Take-Home Pay. How Is This Supposed To Be Sustainable?

After graduating and landing a professional marketing role in New York City, one Reddit user thought they were off to a strong start. But after receiving their first paycheck, reality hit hard: nearly 80% of their take-home pay went to rent.

“After taxes, utilities, student loans, and transportation, there’s barely anything left for food, let alone saving or any semblance of a social life,” the person wrote in the r/jobs subreddit recently.

Roommates Are The Reality

The original poster said they weren’t expecting the shock: “I feel like I’m playing a game where the rules changed, but no one told me.”

The overwhelming consensus in the replies was that living solo in a major city just isn’t doable for most new grads. “I lived with roommates in a big city for five years until I earned a six-figure paycheck,” one commenter said. “Very few people can afford to live on their own fresh out of the gate.”

Another added, “Everyone in big cities has roommates early in their careers or until they get married.” To them, it’s not weird or embarrassing.

Several people shared that communal living has always been the norm. “My grandmother, who was born in 1933, lived in a woman’s house when she moved to the city for work. She had her own bedroom, but she shared a bathroom, had a curfew, and part of her rental fee went to breakfast and dinner,” one person recalled.

Many said this has long been the case for young workers in big cities. One person called it out as a common mistake: “He rented accommodation. Then he accepted a job offer. And only then did he do the maths. He just realized it.”

Wider Economic Frustration

Some said the situation reflects broader economic problems. “The problem is that the education system lies,” one said. “They tell you that you cannot get anywhere in life without a 4-year bachelor's degree in something. [Then] you graduate, get a job, get a place, get bills rolling in and realize the hard way that you were sold a bunch of sh*t.”

Others pointed to wage stagnation and inflated housing costs: “I don’t know anyone who doesn't have at minimum two incomes coming into their home.”

What Now?

Advice ranged from practical to hard truths. “Either your rent is too high and you need to move, or your pay is too low and you need to get a higher-paying job,” one person wrote. Another chimed in: “It’s more likely both.”

The message was obvious: get roommates, cut expenses, or reconsider the job. Some suggested side gigs or moving farther out from the city. Others encouraged using the current job as a stepping stone to better opportunities.

“You aren’t supposed to ‘make it’ right out the gate,” one commenter said. “Many are living with roommates, living in sub-optimal apartments. If you're living the ‘good life’ in a modern apartment with an entry-level job, that's the trade-off you're making.”

