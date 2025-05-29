e.l.f. Beauty Stock Is Soaring Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

e.l.f Beauty, Inc. ELF shares are trading higher on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 72 cents. In addition, e.l.f. posted sales of $332.64 million, beating the consensus estimate of $327.47 million, and representing a 4% year-over-year growth.

e.l.f. attributed the revenue growth to strength across our retailer and e-commerce channels, as well as geographically across our U.S. and international markets.

The company said it is not providing guidance for the 2026 fiscal year due to uncertainty around potential tariff outcomes.

Furthermore, e.l.f. announced a $1 billion acquisition of rhode, a multi-category lifestyle beauty brand founded by Hailey Bieber. The deal includes $800 million in cash and stock, with an additional $200 million contingent on the brand's growth over the next three years.

“e.l.f. Beauty found a like-minded disruptor in rhode,” said e.l.f. Chairman and CEO Tarang Amin. “rhode further diversifies our portfolio with a fast-growing brand that makes the best of prestige accessible. We are excited by rhode’s ability to break beauty barriers, fully aligning with e.l.f. Beauty’s vision to create a different kind of company. rhode is a beautiful brand that we believe is ready for rocketship growth.”

ELF Price Action: At the time of publication, e.l.f. stock is trading 24.2% higher at $112.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock