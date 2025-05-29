These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Salesforce Following Q1 Results

Salesforce Inc CRM reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday.

Salesforce reported first-quarter revenue of $9.83 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. The company reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.58 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.55 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"We've built a deeply unified enterprise AI platform — with agents, data, apps and a metadata platform — that is unmatched in the industry. With Agentforce, Data Cloud, our Customer 360 apps, Tableau, and Slack all built on one trusted, unified foundation, companies of every size can build a digital labor force — boosting productivity, reducing costs and accelerating growth," said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce.

Salesforce said it expects second-quarter revenue to be in the range of $10.11 billion to $10.16 billion versus estimates of $10.01 billion. The company anticipates second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.80 to $1.82 per share versus estimates of $1.71 per share.

Salesforce also raised its fiscal-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $41 billion to $41.3 billion versus estimates of $40.83 billion. The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings guidance to $7.15 and $7.21 per share versus estimates of $7.24 per share

Salesforce shares fell 0.4% to close at $276.03 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Salesforce following earnings announcement.

RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria downgraded Salesforce from Outperform to Sector Perform and lowered the price target from $420 to $275.

Bernstein analyst Mark Moerdler maintained Salesforce with an Underperform rating and raised the price target from $243 to $255.

