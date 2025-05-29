Treasury Yields Climb Despite Tariffs Being Blocked, Highlighting Market's Deeper Fiscal Fears

Market observers on X are taking note of the disconnect seen in U.S. Treasuries, as a major shift in trade and tariff policies overnight does little to slow the rising yields.

What Happened: In a post on X on Wednesday, The Kobeissi Letter highlighted the surge in U.S. 10-Year Treasury yields, crossing 4.50%, despite the “Liberation Day” tariffs being struck down by the U.S. Court of International Trade earlier in the day.

“The tariffs are struck down by the Court of International Trade, and the 10Y Note Yield instantly rises above 4.50%,” the post says, underscoring bond investors’ focus on matters beyond just near-term trade policy shifts.

See Also: Trump Tariffs Struck Down By Federal Court — Appeal Filed By Administration: Report (UPDATED)

Despite what would typically be seen as a pro-growth ruling, the Treasury sell-off suggests investor concerns are rooted deeper. From uncertainties surrounding the Federal Reserve’s rate path to the increasingly precarious nature of U.S. fiscal discipline, all are likely weighing on the bond markets.

“Tariffs, no tariffs, trade deals, no trade deals; it doesn't matter. Yields keep rising,” the post says, highlighting the market’s growing focus on structural fiscal concerns, over short-term policy headlines.

Why It Matters: A string of glad tidings for the markets and the economy over the past couple of days wasn’t enough to arrest the persistent rise in Government bond yields.

Early this week, President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the 50% reciprocal tariffs on the European Union sent stocks soaring, but treasuries continued to witness a selloff, with yields climbing higher, hinting at concerns regarding U.S. fiscal health.

Market analyst and host of CNBC’s Mad Money, Jim Cramer, said last week that investors should brace for more volatility, as the 10-Year yields touched 4.75%.

“We will have to endure more torture over the senate and more days where we ‘flirt' with 4.75% for the ten,” he said, referring to the passage of the “One Big, Beautiful Bill” which proposes tax cuts alongside more Federal spending, leading the Congressional Budget Office to conclude that it would add an estimated $3.8 trillion to the national debt.

Price Action: U.S. 10-Year Treasury yields currently stand at 4.519% as of writing this, with the 20-Year and 30-Year notes at 5.031% and 5.01%, respectively.

