Mark Cuban Splurged On A $40 Million Jet And Drunkenly Bought a $125,000 Lifetime American Airlines Pass — But 'Only Thing' He Drives Is A Kia

For a guy worth around $6 billion, you'd expect Mark Cuban to be zipping around in a Bugatti, stepping off his yacht in a Brioni suit, and casually sipping $600 coffee brewed with moonwater.

Instead? He's cruising in a Kia EV6, wearing Tom Ford because he doesn't like belts, and admitting on podcasts that he drunkenly dropped six figures on unlimited first-class flights — before even owning a jet.

Welcome to the wonderfully weird spending habits of America's most relatable billionaire.

Cuban's first big splurge came in 1999, right after he sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion. He went online and bought a Gulfstream G550 for $40 million, earning him a Guinness World Record for largest single e-commerce transaction.

When Men's Journal asked him in 2018 to name his smartest purchase, Cuban didn't hesitate. "A plane. It is obviously brutally expensive, but time is the one asset we simply don't own. It saves me hours and hours."

That same Gulfstream still sticks around — not as his main ride, but as a backup. These days, Cuban primarily flies in a Bombardier, according to Simple Flying.

But before Cuban flew private, he flew forever. As in, he once bought a $125,000 lifetime American Airlines AAirpass, giving him unlimited first-class travel for life. And no, it wasn't a calculated investment. It was a celebratory, slightly tipsy decision.

"I don't care about cars or houses," Cuban said on "Club Shay Shay" podcast last year, "but boy, you know, I fly a lot for work."

Cuban admitted he made the call while still recovering from the night before: "I got all that information, hungover as hell, and I signed up." He later upgraded the pass, which ended up being used by his father and, eventually, a friend.

Cuban's daily ride isn't a Rolls, a Lambo, or even his Tesla Model X — which he still owns, but barely touches. Instead, he proudly drives a Kia EV6, and has for the past two years.

On the "Your Mom's House" podcast in March, he casually dropped the bomb: "That's the only thing I drive. I like it. I'm comfortable with it."

And the man's got reasons. The Kia's electric. It's got a 300-mile range. It plugs in overnight. "It doesn't try to be too fancy," Cuban explained. "Your turn signal is a turn signal." Even his 15-year-old is learning to drive in the Kia. "He wanted some cool [bleep]," Cuban said. "I'm like — Kia, baby."

Now, Cuban hasn't always been modest about his cars. He admitted he once owned a Lamborghini Urus, but it was too loud and guzzled gas like a frat bro on spring break. "I had to get gas every 17 minutes," he joked. So now, it's all about practicality — even if that means looking a little "uncool" to teenagers.

And that's the irony: the guy who can afford any car, flies in a backup jet, and spent drunken money on infinite first-class flights… still rolls through Texas in a Kia. Not because he's frugal. Because he just doesn't care.

Cuban is proof that being rich doesn't have to look rich. Sometimes, being worth billions means choosing comfort over clout…and quietly flexing with a $40 million plane in your back pocket.

