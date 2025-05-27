SEALSQ Stock Is Soaring Tuesday: What's Going On?

SEALSQ Corp LAES stock is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced an investment in Wecan Token.

What To Know: The investment in Wecan Token supports SEALSQ's plan to integrate the token with its WISeID platform, aiming to broaden access to secure identity verification across regulated industries.

Wecan Token acts as a utility token enabling secure digital signatures, consent management and verified data sharing.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ, stated, “Our investment in the Wecan Token reflects our long-term belief in the power of decentralized identity. By combining Wecan’s compliance framework with our secure identity infrastructure, we’re unlocking new standards for privacy, interoperability, and trust in the digital economy.”

Wecan has also partnered with Solana to integrate the Solana Attestation Service, enabling institutions to anchor sensitive records such as land registries directly onto the Solana blockchain. This collaboration introduces new levels of transparency, security, and cost-efficiency to the digitalization of institutional data.

Related Link: PTC Therapeutics To Rally Around 61%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

LAES Price Action: At the time of writing, SEALSQ stock is trading 10.1% higher at $3.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.