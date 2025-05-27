Ripple XRP/USD slipped 1.33% to $2.30 on Tuesday after the Dubai Land Department rolled out Prypco Mint, its government-backed real estate tokenization platform on the XRP Ledger. The move marks a milestone in on-chain property ownership but failed to spark immediate buying interest.
Dubai Land Department rolled out Prypco Mint, the emirate’s first government-backed real estate tokenization platform built on the XRP Ledger. It lets United Arab Emirates ID holders acquire fractional shares of prime Dubai properties starting at AED 2,000 ($545). Title deeds are recorded on-chain, anchoring legal ownership directly to the blockchain.
Don't Miss:
- Trade crypto futures on Plus500 with up to $200 in bonuses — no wallets, just price speculation and free paper trading to practice different strategies.
- New to trading crypto? Get up to $400 in rewards for successfully completing short educational courses and placing your first qualifying trade on Coinbase.
The Department aims to tokenize 7% of the Emirate’s $230 billion real estate market by 2033. International investors will gain access in a later phase.
Trading volume remained in line with the 30-day average. Sell orders outpaced bids after yesterday’s breakout attempt ran out of steam. XRP is confined to a tight range between technical support at $2.30 and resistance near $2.35. A decisive close above $2.35 is needed to signal a bullish reversal; failure risks a drop toward $2.15.
XRP futures open interest climbed 2.25% to $4.76 billion. According to CoinGlass, 24-hour futures volume jumped 25% to $3.14 billion. The influx suggests traders are positioning ahead of the next major catalyst. Finance Magnates reports that CME Group Inc’s CME XRP futures brought in over $19 million in notional volume during their first week on the exchange, indicating rising institutional participation.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Crypto attorney, John Deaton, commented, “With regulatory risk largely behind XRP and real-world use cases like Prypco Mint live, XRP is poised to become the infrastructure of choice for global asset tokenization.”
Crypto.com introduced new short-term strike options for XRP, expanding tools for hedgers and speculators. The likelihood of a U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund approval climbed to 83% from 70% last week, according to FX Leaders. Nasdaq’s recent launch of the XRPI Futures ETF adds another regulated vehicle for exposure to XRP’s price movements.
According to Coinpedia, $2.31 is the pivot for renewed buying momentum; a sustained move above it on elevated volume could target $2.44. If XRP reclaims $2.31, the next resistance band lies at $2.44; a break below $2.30 would expose $2.15.
Prypco Mint’s global phase opening and potential approvals of spot XRP ETFs in major markets are key catalysts influencing XRP Price. DeFi Planet label projects like Dubai’s real-world asset tokenization “killer apps” that can shift XRP from speculative token to enterprise utility. If international buyers can own Dubai properties on-chain, it would be the first municipal real estate deployment of its kind—and could trigger sustained capital inflows.
The $2.30 support line dictates near-term risk. A breach would likely send XRP back to $2.15, while a clean rebound above $2.31 would point to renewed demand. With legal headwinds cleared and a landmark government use case live, XRP’s transition from courtroom topic to tokenization infrastructure is officially underway.
More Opportunities:
- Grow your IRA or 401(k) with Crypto – unlock the power of alternative investments including a Crypto IRA within your retirement account.
- Trade, earn, and grow your crypto portfolio with Crypto.com — plus receive up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens if you're a new customer.
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.