Ripple XRP/USD slipped 1.33% to $2.30 on Tuesday after the Dubai Land Department rolled out Prypco Mint, its government-backed real estate tokenization platform on the XRP Ledger. The move marks a milestone in on-chain property ownership but failed to spark immediate buying interest.

Dubai Land Department rolled out Prypco Mint, the emirate’s first government-backed real estate tokenization platform built on the XRP Ledger. It lets United Arab Emirates ID holders acquire fractional shares of prime Dubai properties starting at AED 2,000 ($545). Title deeds are recorded on-chain, anchoring legal ownership directly to the blockchain.

Don't Miss:

The Department aims to tokenize 7% of the Emirate’s $230 billion real estate market by 2033. International investors will gain access in a later phase.

Trading volume remained in line with the 30-day average. Sell orders outpaced bids after yesterday’s breakout attempt ran out of steam. XRP is confined to a tight range between technical support at $2.30 and resistance near $2.35. A decisive close above $2.35 is needed to signal a bullish reversal; failure risks a drop toward $2.15.

XRP futures open interest climbed 2.25% to $4.76 billion. According to CoinGlass, 24-hour futures volume jumped 25% to $3.14 billion. The influx suggests traders are positioning ahead of the next major catalyst. Finance Magnates reports that CME Group Inc’s CME XRP futures brought in over $19 million in notional volume during their first week on the exchange, indicating rising institutional participation.

Crypto attorney, John Deaton, commented, “With regulatory risk largely behind XRP and real-world use cases like Prypco Mint live, XRP is poised to become the infrastructure of choice for global asset tokenization.”

Crypto.com introduced new short-term strike options for XRP, expanding tools for hedgers and speculators. The likelihood of a U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund approval climbed to 83% from 70% last week, according to FX Leaders. Nasdaq’s recent launch of the XRPI Futures ETF adds another regulated vehicle for exposure to XRP’s price movements.

According to Coinpedia, $2.31 is the pivot for renewed buying momentum; a sustained move above it on elevated volume could target $2.44. If XRP reclaims $2.31, the next resistance band lies at $2.44; a break below $2.30 would expose $2.15.

Prypco Mint’s global phase opening and potential approvals of spot XRP ETFs in major markets are key catalysts influencing XRP Price. DeFi Planet label projects like Dubai’s real-world asset tokenization “killer apps” that can shift XRP from speculative token to enterprise utility. If international buyers can own Dubai properties on-chain, it would be the first municipal real estate deployment of its kind—and could trigger sustained capital inflows.

The $2.30 support line dictates near-term risk. A breach would likely send XRP back to $2.15, while a clean rebound above $2.31 would point to renewed demand. With legal headwinds cleared and a landmark government use case live, XRP’s transition from courtroom topic to tokenization infrastructure is officially underway.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock