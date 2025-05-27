Viewer Questions Dave Ramsey's Ethics As A Christian For Owning Multiple Properties — He Responds: 'Greed Is Not An Amount. It Is a Spirit'

There's criticism — and then there's the kind that gets read live on "The Ramsey Show" while your daughter's sitting next to you.

In an episode a couple of months ago, Rachel Cruze, Dave Ramsey's daughter and co-host, read a sharply worded letter from Greg in New York.

"How is it considered ethical for people to own so many houses? I'm just wondering how, as a Christian, this isn't seen as greed. Don't you know that buying up all these homes is what's causing the housing shortage?"

Dave immediately dove in with one of his favorite things: economic correction.

"Let's just start with not the spiritual part but your economic understanding," he said.

"That's not what's causing the housing shortage. Investors buying up houses is not causing the housing shortage. Okay? Period. So you're just wrong."

Ramsey acknowledged that large hedge funds like Blackstone do scoop up properties — but said TikTok-style outrage tends to ignore nuance. "It probably is to some extent," he said, "but not as much as TikTok says it is. And you really don't want your economic lessons on TikTok."

Then came the part Greg was clearly fired up about — how many homes Dave Ramsey actually owns.

"I own… I don't know, 15, 20 houses. And a bunch of commercial real estate as well."

Ramsey, a longtime advocate of paying cash for everything — including property — has said he owns around $600 million in real estate, all paid for in cash. He's walked audiences through how he started small, first using money he had saved and invested in mutual funds to buy one property — and building from there with the same debt-free strategy he teaches others.

Now here's where Ramsey turned it up a notch. When asked how that doesn't qualify as greed — especially for someone who constantly talks about money and morality — he said:

"Because I don't own anything, Greg. I'm a Christian, and that means God owns it, and I'm managing it for Him. So I guess you're calling God greedy."

He followed that with a jab straight back at Greg:

"I've done a good job. I've done a better job than Greg has done. That's why he thinks I'm greedy."

But Ramsey's bigger argument wasn't about square footage — it was about mindset.

"Greed is not an amount. It's a spirit."

He explained that calling someone greedy based solely on what they own is flawed logic.

"If you've got two cars, you have two cars more than most people in the world. If you make $38,000 a year, you're in the top 1% of income earners in the world. How are you not greedy?"

Then came the mic drop:

"If you want to be a socialist, just be a socialist. Don't try to blame Christianity for it."

Ramsey's not backing down from owning real estate. And he's not apologizing for building wealth, either. His message? You can own 20 homes and still not be greedy — and you can judge someone else's portfolio and still miss the point entirely.

While not everyone has the cash to buy a home — let alone a portfolio — Ramsey has said repeatedly that he understands the struggle many face in today's market. But he stands by the same message he built his brand on: avoid debt, build wealth slowly, and pay cash when you can — even for real estate.

