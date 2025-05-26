'Dead' According To Social Security: Does This Cancer-Stricken 87-Year-Old Need To Travel To U.S. To Prove He's Alive And Resume Benefits?

An 87-year-old man battling cancer recently had his Social Security benefits suspended — not because he passed away, but because the Social Security Administration believes he did.

According to a Reddit post from his granddaughter, the man is a non-U.S. citizen who had legally worked in the U.S. for more than 50 years before retiring abroad. Now, due to a combination of communication delays, paperwork issues, and misunderstandings around his immigration status, he may need to return to the U.S. to prove he’s alive — even though doing so may not restore his benefits.

How a Missed Form Can Lead to Suspension

The SSA requires anyone receiving U.S. benefits while living abroad to complete a “proof-of-life” form — officially known as the SSA-7162, or SSA-7161 if a representative payee is involved. This questionnaire, usually sent annually or biennially, is crucial. Failure to return it can result in benefits being suspended.

In this case, the form could have gone unreceived or unreturned, leading the SSA to mark the recipient as deceased, halting payments. It's a process that may sound extreme, but it's not unusual. Without confirmation that a beneficiary is alive, the SSA must act to prevent potential fraud.

Why Proving You’re Alive Isn't Always Enough

Proving he’s alive may be only part of the challenge. Because the man no longer holds a valid green card and has lived outside the U.S. for more than six months, his benefits may have stopped for a second reason: failure to meet presence requirements for certain non-citizen retirees.

According to SSA rules, most non-U.S. citizens must return to the U.S. and remain physically present for an entire calendar month to resume benefits once suspended. The law is complicated, with exceptions depending on a person's country of residence and whether a totalization agreement — a kind of international Social Security pact — exists.

Family Conflict and Communication Breakdowns

In this particular situation, complications grew due to family dynamics. The man had authorized his son — a U.S. citizen — to collect and manage his benefits. But after the son reportedly withheld funds, the retiree attempted to take back control. This led to months of back-and-forth with the SSA and long delays in communication, possibly worsened by time zone differences and COVID-era backlogs.

Now, despite being seriously ill with cancer, he may need to travel to the U.S. just to confirm he is alive — and to clear his name from suspicion of fraud.

Can He Get His Benefits Back?

It may be possible, depending on his status and the country he resides in. The SSA does allow some non-citizens to receive benefits while abroad, but there are strict eligibility requirements. Tax withholding may also apply.

He or his family must now provide proof of his presence in the U.S. for a full calendar month, along with documentation like government forms, receipts, or statements from U.S. residents who can vouch for his stay.

What You Should Know If You Live Abroad

For retirees living overseas, this case highlights the importance of:

Returning the SSA-7162/7161 forms promptly

Updating the SSA on changes to legal status or location

Knowing whether your country has a benefits agreement with the U.S.

Understanding the presence requirement if you're a non-citizen without a green card

Anyone facing confusion should consider reaching out to a Social Security lawyer or their local Federal Benefits Unit.

If you or a loved one receives Social Security abroad, don't ignore those annual questionnaires. One missed form can bring your benefits — and your retirement plans — to a sudden stop.

