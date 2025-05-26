Trump Emphasizes Tariff Policy Aims To Boost Military Equipment And Tech Manufacturing Over Textiles: 'We Want To Make Big Things'

President Donald Trump clarified that his tariff strategy aims to boost domestic production of military equipment and technology rather than textiles, as trade policy continues to reshape U.S. manufacturing priorities and market dynamics.

What Happened: Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One in New Jersey on Sunday, Trump endorsed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent’s April 29 comments dismissing the need for a “booming textile industry,” according to a Reuters report.

“We’re not looking to make sneakers and T-shirts. We want to make military equipment. We want to make big things. We want to make, do the AI thing,” Trump stated. “I’m not looking to make T-shirts, to be honest. I’m not looking to make socks. We can do that very well in other locations. We are looking to do chips and computers and lots of other things, and tanks and ships.”

The American Apparel & Footwear Association pushed back, with President Steve Lamar noting that “97% of the clothes and shoes we wear being imported” making additional tariffs counterproductive for lower-income consumers.

Trump earlier threatened Apple Inc. AAPL with “at least 25%” tariffs on iPhones unless manufacturing shifts from India to domestic facilities, causing AAPL shares to slide over 3% in premarket trading.

Why It Matters: Trump’s selective manufacturing focus reflects broader economic pressures. A Harvard Business School study published May 17 found tariffs imposed since “Liberation Day” increased prices on both imports and domestically-produced goods relying on foreign inputs.

The Institute for Supply Management reported U.S. manufacturing contracted for two consecutive months through April, with price indices hitting three-year highs.

Apparel prices are projected to jump as much as 64% in the short term once existing forward contracts expire, according to Yale's Budget Lab, signaling that the full impact of tariffs may hit consumers later this year.

