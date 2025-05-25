Someone Shared An Airbnb Checkout Chore List Saying, 'One More Reason Why Many Crappy Airbnb's Aren't Doing So Well This Year'

A recent post on X sparked discussion about the current state of Airbnb ABNB that featured a detailed list of checkout chores shared by a guest.

“Here is one more reason why many crappy Airbnb's aren't doing so well this year,” the post read, alongside a list of checkout instructions that included tasks like starting the dishwasher, stripping sheets, placing towels in specific baskets, reattaching TV remotes with Velcro, and returning split air unit remotes to their holders.

On the other hand, Airbnb's first-quarter revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $2.27 billion, beating analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. So it seems that the company as a whole is doing just fine, even though people are complaining about their experiences.

The Main Complaint? Do Chores, Pay Fees

The post received a wide range of reactions, with a recurring theme: guests are tired of being asked to do housework while still paying cleaning fees as high as $350.

“No one wants to do all this AND pay a $350 cleaning fee. Get real,” one reply said.

Another user echoed the sentiment: “Please work for free during your stay AND pay for cleaning fees.” One comment joked, “What I really want out of a vacation is going to a hotel but then getting fined $500 for not mowing the grass.”

Not Everyone Agrees

Some pushed back, saying the list wasn't that unreasonable. “This particular list is reasonable and most of it comes with picking up after oneself and respecting a space one does not own,” one person wrote.

A property manager from the Dominican Republic explained, “In my opinion, these are reasonable requests from hosts. Cleaning up after some guests is challenging, so we request specific preparations before departure due to quick turnarounds for new guests.”

But the original poster responded, “The issue is, most of these in the [U.S.] charge a $350 cleaning fee to the guest on top of having a 20 bullet point list for things the guest needs to do.”

Hotels Are Winning People Back

Many say they've gone back to staying in hotels. “Hotels are back in fashion for this exact reason. Are they more expensive? Sure. But you don’t lift a finger and no additional fees,” one reply stated.

“Back to free breakfast, fresh sheets daily, and the AC so cold the coils freeze up,” another added.

One person summed up the frustration: “The cold hard truth for Airbnb hosts is if you want hotel rates you gotta provide hotel service.”

What Works: Less Is More

Some hosts shared their approach to keeping things simple. “We only tell guests to put used towels on the bathroom floor. That's it,” one said.

Another added, “I don't charge a cleaning fee and I ask guests to leave towels on the floor and that's it. Rarely does the place get left messy. I treat people like adults. The laundry list of chores is such a turnoff.”

Another person suggested a better system: “These instructions should be mandatory transparent before booking. No additional instructions with to-do lists allowed after booking.”

Still Useful, But for Specific Cases

Plenty of replies agreed Airbnb still makes sense—but only in certain scenarios. “Airbnbs are cool for something that is 1+ month or 1+ week with a big group,” one person said. Another listed three use cases: big groups, unique stays, or rural areas with no hotels.

But for regular travelers, the math no longer adds up. As one commenter put it, “What makes these requests far from reasonable are the non-negotiable $350 cleaning charges tacked onto your bill.”

Image: Shutterstock