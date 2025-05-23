Charlie Munger Said Someone Mailed Him A $50K, Saying 'I'll Pay To Work For You' — He Sent It Back But Admired The Gutsy Move

Paying to work sounds like something out of a satire—or maybe a desperate Reddit thread. But it actually happened. And not for just any job—for a shot at working with Charlie Munger.

Yes, someone once mailed Munger a $50,000 check with a note essentially saying, "I'll pay this to work for you."

This wasn't a story passed around the office. It came straight from the late billionaire himself during a 2017 Q&A at the Daily Journal Corp. meeting. He was answering a question about Todd Combs, one of the investment managers who ended up joining Berkshire Hathaway. But instead of giving a tidy HR-style explanation, Munger veered into something much more Munger-ish.

"I get a million letters from people who want to come work for Berkshire," he said. "Sometimes I get a check from somebody who says, ‘Here's $50,000, I'll pay this to work for you.' I sent the $50,000 back."

Then he paused and added, "I will say that it's kind of a brash thing to do, and I kind of admire it because it was kind of a smart-ass stunt. And I was something of a smart-ass when I was young myself."

Classic Munger—gruff, honest, and just amused enough by the absurdity.

But he made it clear: a bold move isn't enough. "I'm not looking for another starting helper or something," he added. "I'm playing out the endgame. Anybody who's playing anything else but an endgame when they're 93 is crazy. It's an endgame."

For anyone who's studied Munger, this little moment checks every box. He had no interest in handholding. He didn't entertain fluff. But he could spot nerve and maybe even respect it—especially when it reminded him of his younger self.

And that's the thing. Munger, like his longtime business partner Warren Buffett, wasn't just a titan of finance. He was a master of clarity. He cut through nonsense with one-liners so sharp they doubled as life lessons.

This wasn't even the only time Munger commented on what it took to earn his attention. In his talks and in "Poor Charlie's Almanack," he often returned to themes like rationality, independent thinking, and humility. Not credentials. Not formal pitches. And definitely not gimmicks—though, apparently, a $50,000 bribe disguised as initiative will at least earn a story.

So why would someone pay to work at Berkshire? The name, sure. The prestige, of course. But more than that, it's about access to a worldview that's made people absurdly wealthy—not just in money, but in clarity, conviction, and, if they listened closely, common sense.

Combs didn't send a check. He earned Munger's and Buffett's trust the old-fashioned way: showing up with the right temperament, good judgment, and none of the flash.

Still, that $50,000 check? It was never going to buy a job—but for a brief moment, it bought a little respect.

And from Charlie Munger, that might've been worth every penny.

