Caller Owes $19K On 35 Credit Cards, Dave Ramsey Says 'Are You Ready To Endure Some Pain To Get Rid Of This Mess?'

A recent TikTok video shared by personal finance expert Dave Ramsey features a caller in deep financial distress. The woman explains she owes $19,000 across 35 credit cards and is also carrying a $30,000 student loan balance. She and her husband earn $60,000 a year but live paycheck to paycheck, struggling to keep up with minimum payments.

Ramsey didn't sugarcoat the solution. "Are you ready to endure some pain to get rid of this mess?" he asked.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Living Paycheck to Paycheck

The caller shared that she had started trying to pay off her credit cards, but each week felt like a cycle of covering the minimums and still falling behind. "It's just living paycheck to paycheck," she said.

Don't Miss:

Ramsey emphasized that this pattern reflects a lack of control over money. "This money is owning you, you don't own it," he said.

His advice? Get serious, make a plan, and stick to it — even if it's uncomfortable at first.

The Turning Point: Making a Plan

Once the caller and her husband confirmed they were both ready to commit to a change, Ramsey pointed them to a free budgeting tool: EveryDollar.com, which also has mobile and desktop versions.

He explained how using a zero-based budget — where every dollar is assigned a purpose before it's spent — can help break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. "You're telling your money what to do instead of wondering where it went," he said.

Ramsey’s approach focuses on giving each dollar a job, whether it’s for essentials like groceries and housing, or for paying down debt. When people build their budgets this way, they can prioritize their most urgent goals — in this case, getting out from under 35 credit cards.

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Budgeting 101: The Basics Behind the Advice

Ramsey Solutions offers a five-step method for building a working budget:

List your income. Include regular paychecks and any side hustle income. List your expenses. Start with essentials like housing, food, utilities, and transportation. Subtract expenses from income. Every dollar should be accounted for. Track expenses all month long. Keep an eye on where your money actually goes. Make a new budget before each month begins. Adjust as needed based on your financial reality.

By following this system, people can regain control of their finances — even when starting from a difficult place.

‘You Can Do This'

Ramsey closed the call with encouragement. "When you get sick and tired of sick and tired, you're ready to change your life, kiddo. You can do it."

While climbing out of debt may require sacrifice and temporary discomfort, Ramsey emphasized that it’s possible with a plan and determination.

His broader message: A higher income alone won't fix poor money habits. Without a plan, even six-figure earners can end up broke. But with a budget — and a willingness to endure a little "pain" — people can work their way toward lasting financial peace.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock