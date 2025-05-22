Workday Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

Workday, Inc. WDAY will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Pleasanton, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share, up from $1.74 per share in the year-ago period. Workday projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.22 billion, compared to $1.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Workday announced the appointment of Edward Charter as country leader for Canada.

Workday shares fell 1.9% to close at $268.54 on Wednesday.

WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $315 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $290 to $230 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $360 to $325 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $275 to $250 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $270 to $230 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

