Workday Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Workday, Inc. WDAY will release its first-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Thursday, May 22.

Analysts expect the Pleasanton, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.01 per share, up from $1.74 per share in the year-ago period. Workday projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.22 billion, compared to $1.99 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On May 20, Workday announced the appointment of Edward Charter as country leader for Canada.

Workday shares fell 1.9% to close at $268.54 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $315 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $290 to $230 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $360 to $325 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $275 to $250 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.
  • DA Davidson analyst Gil Luria maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $270 to $230 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Considering buying WDAY stock? Here’s what analysts think:

