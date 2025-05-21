Ripple XRP/USD is currently at $2.35, growing 0.14% in a day. After a fall of over 10% last week, Ripple managed to give 10.50% returns in a month. The rise follows the highly anticipated listing of XRP futures on the CME Group Inc. CME that saw more than $2.4 million in trading volume on the launch day.

The launch comes after CME Group's regulatory approval, backed by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s decision to classify XRP as a commodity instead of a security. The classification not only confirms the legitimacy of XRP in the eyes of U.S. regulators but also opens the door for other regulated financial products based on the token.

Don't Miss:

The SEC has postponed review of several XRP spot ETF applications, such as Grayscale’s XRP Trust conversion, and proposals from 21Shares, Bitwise, Canary Funds, and WisdomTree Inc. WT. XRP supporters have been disappointed by the postponement, as the uncertainty can affect short-term prices.

A Bloomberg analyst dispelled investor fears by clarifying that postponements are the norm and early approvals are rare. He implied that any actual progress from the SEC is more likely to occur in Q3 or Q4 of the year.

Judge Analisa Torres denied a request by Ripple and the SEC to ease the $125 million penalty imposed on Ripple in 2024. If the judge rejects a second motion, XRP could file a cross-appeal, which could increase legal tensions and make regulatory outcomes more difficult. Resolving the SEC vs. Ripple legal standoff could be key to unlocking XRP-spot ETF approvals in the U.S.

Ripple is trading above its 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), indicating strong medium to long-term support. The MACD has also given a sell signal, and the RSI is moving downward, indicating weakening momentum.

If bears gain control, XRP can slide down to support levels at $2.26 and $2.04. A bounce can take it back to its recent high of $2.65. If the global cryptocurrency market reaches the value of $40 trillion and XRP maintains a 4.55% market share, XRP’s market cap can reach $1.82 trillion.

Ripple’s growing institutional traction, expanding global remittance network, and ongoing regulatory clarity efforts put XRP on the list of legacy altcoins with real utility and adoption potential. Ripple CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, released a statement supporting the CME futures launch.

The CME futures launch is a milestone showing the increasing institutional adoption of XRP. As the line between mainstream finance and crypto continues to blur, XRP is becoming a bridge asset, not only in cross-border payments but in financial infrastructure. If Ripple resolves its legal challenges and the SEC ramps up ETF approvals, XRP could be on an uptrend once more, bracing for much bigger gains in the years ahead.

More Opportunities:

Image: Shutterstock