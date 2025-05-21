Jim Cramer Praises Elon Musk Interview, Endorses Tesla—Will His Call Age Well? Internet Says 'It's Over'

A recent post on X by Jim Cramer has sparked a flurry of discussions on social media, highlighting the CNBC host’s polarizing influence on the markets.

What Happened: On Tuesday, Cramer posted on X, congratulating his “partner” and fellow CNBC market news analyst, David Faber, following his recent interview with Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO, Elon Musk.

“Congratulations to my partner David Faber for his amazing interview with [Elon Musk],” Cramer wrote, and that would have been the end of it if not for his follow-up remark that ignited a wave of reactions online.

See More: Elon Musk Just Got Grilled On DOGE Spending, Hits Back With ‘We’re Not Kings Here’

“I like that stock very much… (Tesla)” Cramer added, highlighting his bullish stance on the EV giant, which has experienced significant volatility in recent months.

Reactions from X users quickly followed, with greg, a popular influencer on the platform, offering a blunt reply, “it’s over,” while Hexdline quipped, “It has never been more over for Tesla than it is now.”

Others, such as Nova Real Invest, sarcastically praised Cramer's “golden touch,” reflecting a rather popular meme in financial circles that his endorsements often precede stock declines, fueled by his mixed track record over the past couple of years.

Why It Matters: Cramer’s picks are renowned for moving in the opposite direction, giving rise to the popular meme in financial circles and communities online, with even the likes of talk show host John Oliver joining in on the frenzy.

His reputation for market predictions that often miss the mark has become so well-known that it inspired the creation of the Inverse Cramer ETF by Tuttle Capital Management, designed to bet against his recommendations. The fund has since been shut down.

Cramer, however, takes this in good jest, saying, “As always, I welcome people betting against me. I have done this for 42 years.”

“Those who know that you would have been betting against Apple at 5, Google since inception, Meta at $18, Amazon at ten, Nvidia at $25 and AMD at $5. I welcome all comers,” he said.

Price Action: Shares of Tesla were up 0.51% on Tuesday, trading at $343.82 a share, and are largely flat after hours, trading up by 0.01%.

According to Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings, Tesla’s shares have a favorable price trend in the short, medium, and long term. Click here for deeper insights into the stock.

Photo courtesy: katz / Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read More: