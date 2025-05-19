'I Was Stuck With A $50 Uber Bill, And 28 10-Year-Old Kids Pointing And Laughing,' Says An Embarrassed Cybertruck Owner After A Breakdown

A Tesla TSLA Cybertruck owner took to Facebook to vent his frustration after a front trunk malfunction turned into a full-blown breakdown that left him stranded—and humiliated—in front of a crowd of kids.

Frustration Builds Over Recurring Frunk Issues

“Frunk has always been misaligned slightly,” the owner wrote in the Tesla Cybertruck Owners group that user @StonkKing4 shared on X on May 11. “They replaced the hinges and actuators last summer, but it always sounded like a pop, the crunch whenever it's opened and closed… the one headlight was broken I'm pretty sure from the frunk crushing into it.”

The latch eventually gave out completely. The Cybertruck registered that the frunk wasn't fully closed and triggered a safety limit, capping the vehicle's speed at just 15 mph. “So while I had problems driving to the game, it would now only allow a maximum speed of 15MPH,” he added.

The timing couldn't have been worse. The owner was on his way to a baseball game with his son's gear locked in the frunk. When he couldn't get it open or drive at normal speed, he had to call an Uber. “I was stuck with a $50 Uber bill, and 28 ten-year-old kids went from thinking the Cybertruck was the coolest vehicle, to pointing and laughing as it was towed away on a flatbed truck,” he said.

Marketing Shift Amid Poor Sales

This kind of breakdown and negative press comes at a rough time for Tesla. The company has recently revamped how it markets the Cybertruck, moving away from sci-fi visuals and Mars references. The new pitch shows the truck hauling trailers, navigating rough terrain, and serving family outings—a clear attempt to appeal to traditional pickup buyers.

One Tesla salesperson told Business Insider, “Pitching it to truck people is more about the functionality,” noting that potential buyers often ask how much it can tow or carry.

Tesla has also introduced a cheaper rear-wheel-drive model priced at $62,490 after federal tax credits. The strategy aims to reverse the flagging demand.

Inventory Surges Past 10,000 Units

According to industry site Tesla-Info.com, as of May 5, Tesla reportedly had 10,236 unsold Cybertrucks in inventory—a record high. The figure came down to 4,487 as of May 14. That’s still plus 3,728, or 491.1%, on last quarter.

Electrek estimated Tesla was probably sitting on up to $800 million in unsold Cybertrucks at one point.

Despite early hype and a futuristic design, the Cybertruck now faces a stark reality check. For some owners, it's more embarrassment than excitement.

