What Is Your Emotional Money Score? Suze Orman's 20 Questions To Determine If You Are In Control Of Your Money Or If It's In Control Of You

Do your emotions drive your financial decisions — or do you stay calm and calculated no matter what's happening in the market or your bank account? According to personal finance expert Suze Orman, understanding the emotional side of money is one of the most powerful steps you can take toward long-term financial security.

On a recent episode of her "Women & Money" podcast, Orman introduced listeners to the "Emotional Money Score," a self-assessment tool that helps people measure how much their emotions are influencing their financial choices.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Why Emotions Matter in Money Management

Orman has long emphasized that fear, shame, and anger are internal obstacles that can sabotage financial success. These feelings can prompt impulsive decisions — like spending money you don't have or avoiding bills out of anxiety. Even the best financial plan can fall apart if emotions take the driver's seat.

Don't Miss:

She reminds listeners: "Money alone isn't the key to true financial freedom…It’s your mindset, your emotions, and your willingness to face the truth."

How the Emotional Money Score Works

To help listeners get a better handle on their emotional habits around money, Orman presented a 20-question quiz. Each question gives you four choices – A, B, C or D – with each letter representing a different emotional response to a common financial situation — such as facing an unexpected expense, setting goals, or talking about money with loved ones.

Once you’ve answered all 20 questions, you assign points to each response:

A = 3 points

B = 1 point

C = 0 points

D = 2 points

Then total your points to calculate your Emotional Money Score.

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Take the Emotional Money Score Quiz

Choose the answer that best reflects your current habits or feelings:

When you think about your finances, which emotion do you feel most often?

A. Calm and in control

B. Anxious or fearful

C. Indifferent or avoidant

D. Excited but sometimes impulsive



If the stock market drops or the economy is about to implode, how do you react?

A. I stick to my plan and don't panic

B. I worry and consider making rash changes

C. I ignore it and hope for the best

D. I feel a rush and want to act quickly



When you want to make a big purchase, what’s your process?

A. I evaluate if it's a need or want and act accordingly

B. I often buy it just to feel better, then regret it

C. I avoid thinking about it until the last minute

D. I buy first and figure out the consequences later



Do you have an emergency fund?

A. Yes, and I contribute to it regularly

B. I do, but it falls far short of what I know I need

C. No, I keep putting it off

D. I save only when I'm financially afraid



How do you feel discussing money with loved ones?

A. Comfortable and open

B. Nervous or ashamed

C. I avoid it

D. I dominate the conversation or use money to impress others



If you experience a financial setback, what is your first response?

A. I assess the situation calmly and make a plan

B. I panic and feel overwhelmed

C. I ignore it, hoping it will resolve itself

D. I blame myself or others and act impulsively



Do you believe having more money would solve your problems?

A. No, I know happiness and security come from within

B. Yes, I often think more money would fix everything

C. I don’t know. I avoid thinking about it

D. Sometimes, but I also know I need to change my habits



How do you feel when you see others spending money on things that you want but can’t afford?

A. I’m happy for them and content with my own choices

B. I’m jealous or resentful

C. I try not to think about it

D. I sometimes overspend just to keep up



When you receive unexpected money like a bonus or a gift or a tax refund, what is your first instinct?

A. Save or invest it

B. Spend it quickly

C. Let it sit, unsure what to do

D. Treat myself, then worry about the rest



How do you approach setting financial goals?

A. I set clear, realistic goals and track my progress

B. I set goals but rarely follow through

C. I avoid setting goals because it feels overwhelming

D. I set ambitious goals but get distracted by new desires



If you make a financial mistake, how do you handle it?

A. I learn from it and I adjust my behavior

B. I dwell on it and feel guilty

C. I ignore it and hope it goes away

D. I blame myself harshly or repeat the mistake



What’s your attitude towards debt?

A. I avoid it or pay it off quickly

B. I feel anxious or ashamed about it

C. I ignore it and hope it won’t catch up to me

D. I use debt to get what I want now, then worry later



How often do you check your bank accounts or your credit union accounts or your money account balances?

A. Regularly as part of my routine

B. Only when I'm worried

C. Rarely or never

D. When I feel like spending or after a splurge



How do you feel about your current savings for retirement?

A. I’m confident and on track

B. I’m worried cause I’m falling behind

C. I don’t know how much I have

D. I keep meaning to start but haven’t



When you receive a bill or a financial statement, what’s your reaction?

A. I open and review it right away

B. I feel anxious, but open it eventually

C. I avoid opening it as long as possible

D. I ignore it until there’s a problem



How do you make decisions about lending or giving money to a friend or family member?

A. I set clear boundaries and stick to them

B. I feel guilty saying no

C. I avoid the conversation

D. I often say yes even when I shouldn’t



How do you feel about negotiating your salary?

A. Confident and assertive

B. Nervous but try anyway

C. I avoid it

D. I get aggressive or emotional



If you lost your job tomorrow, how would you cope financially and emotionally?

A. I have a plan and would stay calm

B. I’d panic but try to figure it out

C. I’d feel lost and overwhelmed

D. I’d blame myself or others and act impulsively



How do you react when someone offers you financial advice?

A. Open-minded and willing to learn

B. Defensive or embarrassed

C. I tune out or avoid the conversation

D. I get argumentative or dismissive



What’s your overall feeling about your financial future?

A. Hopeful and proactive

B. Worried but trying to improve

C. Uncertain and avoidant

D. Optimistic but sometimes unrealistic

See Also: Maximize saving for your retirement and cut down on taxes: Schedule your free call with a financial advisor to start your financial journey – no cost, no obligation.

What Your Score Means

Your final score places you in one of four emotional categories:

50–60: Emotionally Empowered: You've mastered your financial emotions. You make decisions based on facts and long-term goals, not impulse or fear.

30–49: Emotionally Aware: You're developing awareness and making progress, but your emotions still play a role in financial decisions.

15–29: Emotionally Reactive: Your choices are often influenced by your feelings in the moment. There may be patterns of overspending, avoidance, or guilt.

0–14: Emotionally Overwhelmed: You may feel paralyzed by fear or uncertainty when it comes to money. Your emotions likely shape not just financial behavior, but other areas of your life too.

What To Do With Your Score

Knowing your Emotional Money Score is a first step — not a final verdict. Orman urges listeners, especially those in the lower categories, to treat the results as a wake-up call. "Just stop for one second before you do it, and I want you to take note in terms of how you are feeling, why you are about to do what you are about to do," she says.

Self-awareness, she explains, leads to self-control. And self-control can lead to financial security, peace of mind, and a greater sense of personal power.

Read Next:

Invest where it hurts — and help millions heal: Invest in Cytonics and help disrupt a $390B Big Pharma stronghold .

Inspired by Uber and Airbnb – Deloitte's fastest-growing software company is transforming 7 billion smartphones into income-generating assets – with $1,000 you can invest at just $0.30/share!

Image: Shutterstock