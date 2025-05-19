Grant Cardone Explains Why It's Good To Hear No: 'Rejection Is Way Less Painful Than Being Ignored'

The fear of rejection and failure is often presented as the biggest fears on the path to success. However, real estate investor Grant Cardone believes that rejection isn't as bad as people say it is. Cardone has dealt with plenty of rejection. Potential customers have said no to his offer, people have said that they don't like him, and he's been rejected in other ways.

Rejection is a normal part of life, but it can be a sign that you're making a name for yourself. Although the word "no" may not be pleasant at the moment, it's worse to hear nothing at all. Cardone would happily take rejection over another scenario that he believes is worse.

"Rejection is way less painful than being ignored," Cardone said.

Cardone explains why rejection may be a good thing and that being ignored is worse than rejection.

Everyone Gets Ignored In The Beginning

Cardone explains that successful actors and athletes were ignored in the beginning. They didn't receive any acknowledgement for their interest in their craft or how hard they were working.

However, this truth doesn't only apply to athletes and actors. It also applies to people who are getting started as content creators, individuals who are picking up a side hustle to make ends meet, and people who have just started with their wealth-building journeys.

While some people prefer to work and live without much fanfare, businesses never get the opportunity to grow if they are always ignored. If you get more people to know about you, rejection becomes normal. However, it's better to have some rejection and criticism than it is to have no one know about your business or services.

Criticism Comes After You Get Noticed

People don't criticize nobodies. The critics only get louder as you make a bigger name for yourself. That's why Cardone doesn't mind rejection. Each criticism or rejection further validates that he is reaching more people.

When Cardone gets more visibility, it translates into more revenue. More people buy his books and programs, and he also attracts more investors for Cardone Capital. Visibility can also lead to more visibility, as more people want to have him on their podcasts and radio shows.

Converting Criticism Into Positive Momentum

Cardone is well-versed in turning criticism into positive momentum. He's been told that he wouldn't have a good career out of school and has been on the receiving end of numerous hate messages.

Although many people like Cardone, there are also plenty of people who do not like him. However, that may actually be a good thing. Cardone said in his book, "The 10X Rule," that you can become the president if you get half of the population to hate you. Having that amount of criticism can result in the other half of the population liking your work and what you are doing.

However, Cardone also uses criticism as fuel. His approach is to prove the haters wrong and silence them with his success. In the video clip, he explains that he remembers people who fired him or said that he wouldn't be successful.

He can shut down the critics by outworking the competition, and in doing so, he attracts more critics. It's a positive feedback loop built on the negative sentiments of others that contributes to Cardone's success. He doesn't care what you think about him. Instead, he cares about what he thinks about himself.

