Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Plunge In Q2

As of May 19, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

NWTN Inc NWTN

On May 16, NWTN announced it appointed a new CEO. The company's stock jumped around 392% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $4.75.

RSI Value: 90.7

90.7 NWTN Price Action: Shares of NWTN jumped 48.4% to close at $1.87 on Friday.

Shares of NWTN jumped 48.4% to close at $1.87 on Friday. Edge Stock Ratings: 12.30 Momentum score with Value at 1.53.

Adient PLC ADNT

On May 7, Adient posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The company's stock gained around 38% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $10.04.

RSI Value: 70.4

70.4 ADNT Price Action: Shares of Adient gained 2.1% to close at $15.82 on Friday.

Curious about other BZ Edge Rankings? Click here to discover how similar stocks measure up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock