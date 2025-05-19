Trump's Former VP Mike Pence Calls Qatari Royal Family's Boeing Jet Gift A 'Bad Idea,' Urges President To Reject $400 Million 'Flying Palace'

Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging President Donald Trump to reject a controversial $400 million Boeing Co. BA 747-8 jumbo jet gift from Qatar’s royal family, citing national security risks and ethical concerns over what would be the largest foreign gift ever received by the U.S. government.

What Happened: Pence criticized the arrangement during Sunday’s NBC interview, stating “Qatar has a long history of playing both sides” and arguing the gift is “inconsistent with our security, with our intelligence needs.” He called it simply “a bad idea” and urged Trump to reconsider.

The lavish aircraft, described as a “flying palace,” would serve as Trump’s Air Force One replacement until his term ends, then transfer to the Trump Presidential Library Foundation by January 2029.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the arrangement, confirming it “complies with all applicable laws” while emphasizing “full transparency.”

Trump defended the transaction on Truth Social, emphasizing the plane goes to the U.S. Air Force/Defense Department “AND NOT TO ME,” claiming it saves taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars.” Legal assessments by the White House and Department of Justice concluded the gift doesn’t violate bribery laws or the Constitution’s emoluments clause.

See Also: Gary Black Thinks Expectations For Tesla’s Robotaxi Launch Are Too High: ‘Currently, Tesla’s Autonomy Can’t…’

Why It Matters: The controversy highlights growing concerns about foreign influence as Boeing faces ongoing Air Force One delivery delays, originally scheduled for 2024 but now expected in 2027.

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and economist Peter Schiff have sharply criticized the arrangement, with Summers calling it “banana-republic-level corruption” on X, questioning why universities face scrutiny for Qatari research gifts while the president can accept such presents. Schiff compared it to monarchical privilege, noting “stock brokers can’t accept gifts worth over $100.”

The timing coincides with Qatar’s massive $200 billion deal to purchase 160 Boeing jets, which economist Schiff warns could strain U.S. bond markets as Qatar may sell Treasuries to finance the purchase, potentially pushing up inflation and interest rates.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock