'$470/Hour Is Something My Brain Can't Comprehend'—A Redditor Reacts To A Jaw-Dropping Compensation Package

One Reddit user sparked a heated discussion after asking, “Would you train for 12 years if it meant you would make $470/hr after?”

The post, which was shared in the r/healthsalaries subreddit, got a lot of people talking about whether this kind of career is worth the years of training and sacrifice.

A screenshot included in the post showed that the specific position in question was a spine-focused brain surgeon position in San Diego. The job offers a base salary of $1,876,400 per year, an hourly rate of $470 for 60-hour work weeks, plus an additional $410,000 in bonuses and incentives. The benefits package includes health, dental, and vision insurance, along with a pension plan.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

A High Price for a High Salary

"That is private practice neurosurgery though," one commenter noted. "That's not a common salary and I'm sure it comes with a ton of call/bad schedule." They added that the potential for financial independence is significant, but reaching this level requires intense dedication and often years of sacrifice.

Another commenter broke down the timeline for becoming a neurosurgeon, pointing out that the journey typically includes four years of college, four years of medical school, seven years of neurosurgery residency, and potentially an additional one-year fellowship. This means many neurosurgeons don't actually start earning those eye-watering salaries until their mid-30s, if everything goes perfectly.

Of course, the impressive paychecks come with significant sacrifices. As someone noted, the demands of the profession can strain personal relationships and mental health.

"My husband is a cardiologist! Everyone here is overglamorizing this. There's a reason doctors have one of the highest profession suicide rates," the commenter wrote, highlighting the toll that years of demanding work can take on both doctors and their families.

Trending: Maker of the $60,000 foldable home has 3 factory buildings, 600+ houses built, and big plans to solve housing — this is your last chance to become an investor for $0.80 per share.

Others pushed back against the notion that this path is worth it purely for the money. "No way. Thankfully, there are those willing to do this, but I wouldn't trade my most valuable resource—TIME, for a 7-figure annual salary and no work/life balance," one person wrote.

Some commenters also brought up the idea that AI and robots could change the future of neurosurgery, with a few saying it might eventually mean fewer surgeons are needed. "At some point due to the fiscal crisis in America, legislators will find AI and robotics much cheaper and offering acceptable risk… It will certainly happen in the next 5-10 years," one response claimed.

But a lot of people disagreed, saying that complex surgeries still need the skill and experience of a human, so full automation is unlikely. "Someone who understands spinal anatomy and the procedure still has to operate the robot," they wrote, dismissing the idea that AI could replace highly skilled neurosurgeons anytime soon.

See Also: Nancy Pelosi Invested $5 Million In An AI Company Last Year — Here's How You Can Invest In Multiple Pre-IPO AI Startups With Just $1,000.

Still, some couldn't get past the daunting financial commitment required to reach this level. As one commenter put it, "It looks nice on paper…but don't forget the 400-500k of student loans… Plus probably the highest risk of getting sued."

For others, the math just doesn't add up. "Training alone doesn't make a neurosurgeon—you gotta be born with the capacity to attain those skills," one person said, pointing out that there are other skills that go far beyond academic knowledge.

Overall, the thread revealed a deep divide between those who see the path to neurosurgery as a worthwhile investment and those who can't justify the sacrifice, even for such a high salary.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock