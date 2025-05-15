'Enough Is Enough': Kevin O'Leary Pushes For 400% Tariffs In CNN Debate With Ross Gerber – 'Get Ready For The Fight Of Your Life'

"Enough is enough," Kevin O'Leary said on CNN's "Laura Coates Live" on April 23, launching into a fiery on-air clash that ended with him demanding a staggering 400% tariff on Chinese imports. "Let's just level the playing field," he added. "The [Chinese] government cheats, steals, robs, and does not play by any rules. I don't think 125% is enough—400%!"

The "Shark Tank" investor's push for aggressive trade action sparked a heated exchange with Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, who countered that the U.S. is "tarnishing its brand globally" with its current tariff strategy.

Don't Miss:

Today's Best Finance Deals

Clash Over Costs, Trade, And National Identity

During the CNN debate, O'Leary insisted that the U.S. needs to show resolve. "Have some backbone, my friend. Show some strength. That is the American brand. That is the American entrepreneur," he told Gerber, whom he branded "weak" for opposing stronger tariffs. "You're weak!"

Gerber fired back: "This isn't just about China. You're Canadian. And the Canadians couldn't be more angry at us. We're about to see a dramatic increase in costs across America. Americans haven't had things disappearing from the shelves since COVID."

O'Leary clarified: "First of all, let's set the record straight. I have multiple nationalities. My whole family is American. Now be strong and get ready for the fight of your life."

He emphasized the need to retaliate against intellectual property violations: "To settle this issue with China. Cheating, stealing, ripping off American IP. Enough is enough."

Trending: Hasbro, MGM, and Skechers trust this AI marketing firm — Invest before it's too late.

The interview came on the heels of President Donald Trump's April announcement that tariffs on Chinese goods were being increased to 145%. China hit back with its own 125% levy on U.S. imports, escalating the trade conflict further.

According to MoneyWeek, the tariff battle is already triggering ripple effects—disrupting global supply chains, shuttering Chinese factories, and boosting U.S. consumer prices. Radio Free Asia reported that protests erupted across China in May, reflecting growing unrest over surging inflation and factory layoffs.

The economic toll on the U.S. is also mounting. A recent Yale Budget Lab study showed that tariffs implemented in 2025 have led to a 2.3% spike in consumer prices—amounting to an average $3,800 loss per household. As per CNBC, the U.S. GDP shrank by 0.3% in the first quarter.

Citadel CEO and a major Republican donor Ken Griffin issued a critical response on April 23 during Semafor's World Economy Summit, Griffin said Trump's tariffs had left the country "20% poorer in four weeks," arguing that the impact on the U.S. brand may take years to undo.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock