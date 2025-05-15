Robert De Niro Slams Trump As A 'Philistine,' Urges Hollywood To Resist 'The Wrath' Of The President: 'You Just Can't Let The Bully Win'

Legendary actor Robert De Niro has once again voiced his disapproval of President Donald Trump, encouraging the Hollywood industry to resist his influence and not yield to his wrath.

What Happened: De Niro, a vocal critic of the President, used his platform to denounce Trump, labeling him as a “philistine”. He expressed his worries about the strain big businesses are under due to Trump’s influence and the consequential decisions they are forced to make, reported France24, citing AFP. He added that Hollywood worries about bearing “the wrath of Trump.”

Upon being honored with an honorary Palme d’Or or Lifetime Achievement for his contribution to cinema at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, the “Taxi Driver” star criticized the President’s intention to impose 100% tariffs on films produced abroad.

De Niro lauded U.S. universities and legal firms that have stood up against attempts by Trump’s administration to intimidate them. He highlighted the significance of this resistance, as it motivates others to retaliate.

De Niro concluded his speech with a plea for action, encouraging individuals to voice their opinions, take risks and not allow the bully to triumph.

“You just can’t let the bully win…” said De Niro.

Why It Matters: De Niro’s remarks come after Trump’s announcement to introduce a 100% tariff on foreign films, which he declared on Truth Social, labeling Hollywood’s decline as a ‘National Security Threat’.

The decision was sparked by a meeting with actor Jon Voight, who proposed the levies. However, the White House later clarified that they are ‘exploring all options’ and ‘no final decisions' regarding a tariff on foreign movies have been made.

Economist Peter Schiff criticized the move, warning that Netflix Inc. NFLX subscribers would ultimately bear the cost. This is not the first time De Niro has criticized Trump. In 2024, he compared Trump to Hitler, which led to Tesla CEO Elon Musk calling him ‘out of touch’.

