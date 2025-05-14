Elon Musk's Dad Says It's 'Wonderful' He Has 14 Kids And Doesn't Need To Follow 'So-Called Morals' —'He's Not Married, He Can Do Whatever He Likes'

Elon Musk has rockets, robots, AI, and 14 children. That's not a tech empire. That's a family tree with its own launchpad.

And according to his dad, Errol Musk, there's absolutely nothing wrong with it.

In a February interview with GB News, Errol was asked about reports that his son had fathered a 13th child — a claim that remains unconfirmed. Since then, Musk has appeared to confirm what would be his 14th child, a son named Seldon Lycurgus, born earlier this year with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Zilis shared the news on X, and while Musk didn't make a public statement, he quietly confirmed it with a like—signaling his approval to more than 200 million followers.

When asked about the expanding Musk lineage, Errol didn't flinch.

"Elon's not married," he said. "Marriage is what really defines whether you are doing something outside of a relationship. If he is not married, he can do whatever he likes."

No drama. No pearl-clutching. Just a father casually green-lighting global population expansion from the richest man on Earth.

"There's nothing stopping him [from having a child]," he added. "Only so-called morals that don't exist in two-thirds of the world."

And far from being concerned, Errol called the idea of more Musk kids "wonderful."

He even shared a story about meeting a man with 18 wives and 25 kids. Not to be outdone, Errol joked that he claimed to have one wife himself — even though he's not married either.

As for Elon's own family tree, it's a sprawling timeline that includes twins, triplets, and children with ex-wife Justine Wilson, singer Grimes, and Zilis. His first child, Nevada, passed away in infancy in 2002.

"He hasn't spoken to me recently," Errol said, when asked if Elon confirmed the child to him. "He doesn't need to."

Still, he said he believes the reports about Elon's 13th child are "absolutely" true — and seemed completely unfazed by the headlines. In fact, he praised modern fertility options, from embryo freezing to gender selection, calling it "absolutely extraordinary."

He added that he'd be "very happy to have another child," but joked it's all about logistics. "It's really a question of finding the right partner, you know. That's what it really boils down to," he said.

As for his 22 grandchildren? Impressive by most standards — but not to him. Compared to some of the men he's met in the Middle East, Errol said, "I'm a beginner."

And if you're wondering what Errol thinks of any woman involved in Musk's ever-expanding family?

"If you don't marry the man, you're just another individual," he said. "She can go and have as many children as she likes."

To sum up the Musk family ethos: no ring, no rules — just rocket-fueled reproduction and enough kids to start a startup soccer league.

