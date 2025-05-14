Billionaire Mark Cuban Doesn't Spend Money On A Housekeeper And Buys Toothpaste In Bulk —'I Just Try To Be The Same Person I Was When I Was Poor'

A lot of people fantasize about what they'd do if they had billionaire money—hire a chef, get a driver, finally stop buying store-brand cereal. Mark Cuban? He's over here clipping virtual coupons and doing his own laundry.

With an estimated net worth around $6 billion, you'd think you'd think the entrepreneur might be too busy sailing around on a yacht or bossing around a butler to care about Amazon discounts. But in true Cuban fashion, he says no thanks to all of it—and not for the cameras, but because he genuinely doesn't see the point.

"I just try to be the same person as I was when I was poor and middle and rich," Cuban told TikTok creator Bobbi Althoff on "The Really Good Podcast" in 2023. "When I was broke, I had a blast. I loved my life. I could wake up smiling, and back then, you just had to not answer the phone because it'd be a bill collector."

Althoff—known for her dry humor and uncomfortable interview setups—met Cuban in a parking garage, where he sat on the floor and casually revealed he doesn't have a butler. "People think you gotta make new friends or you got butlers," he said. When asked directly, he confirmed: "No."

She pushed further—does he do his own laundry? "I'm capable, yeah," Cuban replied. "It takes two seconds. It's just easier."

And Cuban isn't just skimping on hired help. Back in 2017, in an interview with Vanity Fair, he explained that he literally buys toothpaste in bulk to save money. "It's so hard to make a return on regular investments that… you're better off buying two years' worth of toothpaste when it's on 50% discount," he said. He sees it as an "immediate return on your money."

And it doesn't stop at dental hygiene. "Any reusables or consumables that you have to have—when they're on a huge sale on Amazon, buy them," he said. "Because chances are, their prices are going to go up. That's a real savings that you get to put in your pocket."

Even with billionaire status, Cuban still checks his budget every year, looking for ways to trim costs. He's also famously against credit card debt, advises people to save six months' worth of expenses, and encourages old-school, face-to-face negotiation. "If you're going to take a yoga class and they want to charge you $30, say, ‘I got $20,'" he told Vanity Fair. "They're gonna take it. Negotiating with cash is a far better way to get a return on your investment."

As for hanging out with other billionaires? He knows a few. But most of his friends, he told Althoff, are the same ones he's had since Pittsburgh, Indiana, or early Dallas days. The people who knew him long before the billions.

Cuban's not against wealth—he just doesn't need to flaunt it. "The whole idea of like, get a yacht… it's just not what I would do," he said.

There's a reason Mark Cuban still comes across like a guy you could run into at Costco—and maybe ask for toothpaste tips while you're at it.

