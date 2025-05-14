Trump's Qatar Jet Gift Could Cost Taxpayers $1 Billion — And He Still May Not Be Able To Use It This Term, Say Experts

The conversion of a Qatari 747 jet into the new Air Force One for President Donald Trump could cost over $1 billion and take several years, according to aviation experts.

What Happened: Several aviation experts have cautioned that converting a 13-year-old jet owned by Qatar into the new Air Force One could end up costing U.S. taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars over a period of time. The refurbishment of the commercial plane, currently valued at $400 million, would exceed its present worth, reported NBC News.

Richard Aboulafia, managing director at AeroDynamic Advisory, stated that the conversion process would be complex and time-consuming. According to Aboulafia, the Qatari jumbo jet would have to be extensively dismantled to eliminate any security risks, then equipped with expensive, advanced systems for secure government communication and defense—potentially pushing the project timeline into the 2030s.

Hence, it might not be finished before Trump’s term ends in 2029. The plane is then expected to be transferred to his presidential library foundation.

Aviation experts have questioned the financial and practical sense of the project, given that Boeing BA is already working on multi-year project is underway to convert two 747s as replacements for the current Air Force One aircraft. Boeing, the original manufacturer, is expected to secure the contract to refurbish the Qatari 747.

Why It Matters: The proposed conversion of the Qatari jet has been a subject of controversy since President Trump’s acceptance of the $400 million gift from Qatar’s royal family.

Critics, including former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, have voiced concerns about the implications for national security and potential corruption. The lavish gift was defended by the Trump administration as complying with all applicable laws.

Meanwhile, President Trump defended the gift and clarified on Truth Social that the aircraft was being given to the Department of Defense and not him. He further mentioned that it would be temporarily used as Air Force One until Boeing delivers, while adding that the gift was saving taxpayers money.

