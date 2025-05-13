May 13, 2025 9:59 AM 2 min read

Paysafe Misses Q1 Earnings But Sees Organic Growth And Strategic Momentum

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Paysafe Limited PSFE stock declined in premarket trading on Tuesday after it reported first-quarter 2025 results.

The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents, missing the Street view of 41 cents. Quarterly sales stood at $401 million, a decrease of 4% year over year, below the analyst consensus of $404.56 million. Organic revenue rose 5%.

Merchant Solutions’ revenue fell 6% due to business disposal but grew 6% organically. Digital Wallets declined 2% on lower interest revenue and FX, with 3% organic growth.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 decreased to $95.2 million from $111.9 million, impacted by business disposal, mix, and lower interest revenue. FX and interest headwinds reduced revenue by $9.3 million and EBITDA by $5.4 million.

Operating cash flow was $52.5 million, down from $58.8 million, and unlevered free cash flow fell to $57.3 million from $69.2 million.

As of March 31, 2025, cash stood at $234.3 million, total debt at $2.4 billion, and net debt at $2.2 billion. Debt rose $21.1 million since December 2024, reflecting FX impacts and repayments.

The company repurchased 612.6 thousand shares for $10 million during the quarter.

“We also secured new partnerships, launched innovative products through our wallet platform, and continued enhancing its functionality to better connect our 18 million consumers with over 1 million retailers—turning everyday transactions into exceptional experiences,” said Bruce Lowthers, CEO of Paysafe. “With the second quarter underway, we’re operating with a leaner, lower-risk model, a strengthened sales organization, traction with new collaborations, and a robust product pipeline that positions us for accelerated growth in the second half of the year.”

FY25 Outlook: Paysafe reaffirmed its adjusted EPS guidance of $2.21–$2.51, below the $2.95 consensus estimate.

The company narrowed its sales outlook to $1.71 billion–$1.73 billion, compared to the $1.83 billion estimate. The company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA in the range of $463 million–$478 million.

Paysafe recently announced an expanded partnership with Fiserv to strengthen support for small and mid-sized businesses through enhanced payment solutions.

Key initiatives include integrating Fiserv’s Clover Capital to improve SMB access to financing, leveraging Data-as-a-Service to enhance fraud protection, and launching a digital wallet for faster settlements. The collaboration aims to drive financial efficiency, scalability, and sustainable growth for SMBs.

Price Action: PSFE stock is down 3.08% to $15.75 premarket at last check on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
PSFE Logo
PSFEPaysafe Ltd
$15.01-7.66%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
27.12
Growth
4.94
Quality
-
Value
20.10
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsNewsGuidanceBriefs
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved