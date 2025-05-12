Mark Zuckerberg's Wife Reportedly Had Him Agree To Relationship 'Rules' — Including 100 Minutes of Alone Time Each Week And No Facebook Allowed

Mark Zuckerberg may be worth over $200 billion today, but back in 2003, he was just a Harvard sophomore in trouble for a prank and flirting with a freshman in the bathroom line. That freshman? Priscilla Chan—his now-wife and the one person who ever made him agree to terms before signing on the dotted line.

The two dated for nearly a decade before tying the knot in 2012, in a low-key backyard ceremony held the day after Facebook's IPO. At the time, Zuckerberg was just 28 and worth about $19.1 billion, as reported by Bloomberg.

No public prenup has ever surfaced—but make no mistake: there were rules.

Don't Miss:

According to The Daily Beast, long before vows were exchanged, Chan laid out a relationship agreement. And no, it didn't include stock options or luxury clauses. It required:

One dedicated date night per week

At least 100 minutes of alone time together

And zero time at Facebook HQ—or in his apartment—during that allotted time

The deal was a prerequisite before she agreed to move to Palo Alto. Not legal, but personal. And reportedly, they've stuck to it ever since.

Today's Best Finance Deals

Since then, they've built not just a company and a life together—but a family. The couple now has three daughters and continues to maintain a fairly private but active home life. In 2024, Zuckerberg shared that one of their daughters wrote and illustrated her own children's book using Meta's AI tools. They've also been spotted attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour together.

Trending: Are you rich? Here’s what Americans think you need to be considered wealthy.

Last month, Zuckerberg opened up on the "This Past Weekend W/ Theo Von" podcast about what romance looks like now. Spoiler: not a yacht or diamond drop. "She's pretty simple on this stuff," he said when asked about extravagant dates. Instead, he shared that his love language leans creative—like working with sculptor Daniel Arsham to make a statue of Chan, which now lives on their lawn…much to her amusement.

"She's kind of the target of my creative energy," he joked, adding that she wasn't exactly thrilled about having a sculpture of herself in the front yard, but "she thinks it's sweet."

He's also designed her a custom Porsche-minivan hybrid—because apparently if you're Mark Zuckerberg, that's a love letter.

So no, there's no paper trail of a prenup. But Chan didn't need legal docs to lock in boundaries. She set her terms early—and it turns out, when your future husband is building Facebook, quality time becomes a power move.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock