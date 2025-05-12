You Have A Better Chance Of Being A Millionaire In America Than Having Abs,' Grant Cardone States While Showing Off That He Has Both

Did you ever think Grant Cardone, the real estate and business magnate, would show off his abs in the middle of an interview? That's exactly what happened in a recent TikTok video where he explained how it's easier than people think to become a millionaire.

"You have a better chance of being a millionaire in America than having abs," he proclaimed.

He proceeded to state that there are seven times more people who are millionaires than who have visible abs. Whether you want to be a millionaire, have visible ads, or both, you can achieve meaningful long-term goals with the right approach.

Go All-In

"The 10X Rule" helped catapult Cardone into the spotlight. In that book, he encourages readers to go all-in with their goals. It's easy to show interest or have a good week, but you need a long-term commitment toward your goals.

Cardone also suggests dominating multiple areas of your life instead of only chasing money. He cares about his family, fitness, and businesses. His life wouldn't be as fulfilling if he only prioritized one of those areas.

Having goals in multiple areas of your life can also make you less prone to distractions. If you have a full calendar that allows you to strengthen yourself in multiple areas, you won't have time for vices or unproductive activities.

Increase Your Activity

Cardone isn't a believer in lowering targets to adjust to current circumstances. Instead, he advocates for increasing your activity to make the target more attainable. If you feel like you're falling short on your financial and fitness goals, don't lower them to feel better about your progress. Instead, you review your schedule and look for ways to minimize distractions and be more productive.

"Any target attacked with the right amount of effort within the right amount of time is achievable," Cardone states in his book, "The 10X Rule."

This approach allows you to play offense instead of defense. If you increase your activity, you will likely move closer to your goals. It's better to apply more effort than it is to lower a target. Furthermore, if you lower a target due to thinking it's out of reach, you can fall into that habit moving forward.

Set 10X Goals

You'll have to work hard throughout your life, but it can be more motivating to work toward a 10X Goal. That's the assertion Cardone makes in his book, and you can apply it to any part of your life. For instance, someone who wants to lose weight can set a goal like having visible abs. That's a more rewarding goal, if achieved, and it can motivate the individual to exercise more often.

On the financial front, aiming for a $5 million net worth may motivate you to put in more effort than striving to have a six-figure net worth. The reward is better if you continue working and learning new skills. You will also have to think of better solutions to current obstacles if you set more ambitious goals.

It's possible to have visible ads, become a millionaire, and achieve both in your life with the right mindset. Embracing the 10X mentality can assist you with any goal.

Image: Shutterstock