May 12, 2025 7:45 AM 1 min read

Boeing Stock Gains Over 3% In Monday Premarket: What's Going On?

by Badar Shaikh Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Boeing Co. BA stocks are trading higher on Monday following a major de-escalation in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

What Happened: The company's stock gained over 3.21% in Pre-market trading on Monday morning after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced both sides will reduce tariffs by over 115% for 90 days following negotiations.

U.S. goods will be subjected to a 10% tariff in China, while Chinese imports into the U.S. will face a 30% tariff. Interestingly, China's CCP had prohibited its airlines from importing Boeing planes and had sent back the planes following escalating tensions.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump also accepted a $400 million Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet from the Qatari royal family, which sparked outrage among experts.

Price Action: Boeing shares were up 3.21% at $201.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by BlueBarronPhoto via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BA Logo
BABoeing Co
$200.753.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.89
Growth
12.14
Quality
-
Value
26.88
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMovers & ShakersPre-Market OutlookMarketsTechDonald Trumpwhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved