Boeing Stock Gains Over 3% In Monday Premarket: What's Going On?

Boeing Co. BA stocks are trading higher on Monday following a major de-escalation in the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

What Happened: The company's stock gained over 3.21% in Pre-market trading on Monday morning after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced both sides will reduce tariffs by over 115% for 90 days following negotiations.

U.S. goods will be subjected to a 10% tariff in China, while Chinese imports into the U.S. will face a 30% tariff. Interestingly, China's CCP had prohibited its airlines from importing Boeing planes and had sent back the planes following escalating tensions.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump also accepted a $400 million Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet from the Qatari royal family, which sparked outrage among experts.

Price Action: Boeing shares were up 3.21% at $201.10 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by BlueBarronPhoto via Shutterstock