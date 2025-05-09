The Trade Desk Stock Is Climbing Friday: What's Going On?

The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD stock is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results late Thursday.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 25 cents. In addition, it reported sales of $616.02 million, beating the consensus estimate of $584.27 million and representing a 25% year-over-year increase.

Outlook: The company expects second-quarter revenue to be at least $682 million, versus the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Trade Desk also expects adjusted EBITDA of about $259 million.

“Amid increased macro volatility to start the year, 2025 is shaping up as an important time for marketers. Leading marketers are looking for ways to embrace the open internet, where their consumers are spending most of their time, to drive business differentiation and growth,” said Jeff Green, Co-founder and CEO of The Trade Desk.

Following the earnings report, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained an Overweight rating on Trade Desk and raised the price target from $67 to $80.

TTD Price Action: At the time of writing, Trade Desk stock is trading 22.1% higher at $73.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

