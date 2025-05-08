Elon Musk Said Bill Gates 'Has No Clue' After Gates Claimed Electric Trucks May 'Never Be Practical' Because They Can't Cover Long Distances

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have never exactly seen eye to eye—and when Gates cast doubt on the future of electric trucks back in 2020, Musk wasn't about to let it slide. He made it a point to publicly respond.

It all started when Gates published a detailed blog post on GatesNotes titled "How Do We Move In A Zero Carbon World." In it, he laid out his roadmap for decarbonizing transportation.

Gates acknowledged the growing success of electric vehicles for personal use, pointing out that battery prices had dropped 85% since 2010. He also cheered on legacy automakers like GM and Ford for launching electric pickups, and newer players like Rivian and Bollinger.

But when it came to heavy-duty vehicles—like 18-wheelers, cargo ships, and passenger jets—Gates didn't see a future for batteries.

"The problem is that batteries are big and heavy," he explained. "The more weight you're trying to move, the more batteries you need to power the vehicle. But the more batteries you use, the more weight you add—and the more power you need."

Even with major improvements in battery tech, Gates argued that electric trucks would probably "never be a practical solution" for long-haul transport. Instead, he backed biofuels and electrofuels for these heavier, energy-intensive applications.

Noticeably, while Gates highlighted several electric truck makers, Tesla's Semi wasn't mentioned at all.

Musk, known for speaking his mind, wasn't having it.

When an X user asked for his take on Gates' comments, Musk replied bluntly: "He has no clue."

It wasn't just a casual disagreement. The jab reflected a deeper rift between the two billionaires—Gates taking a cautious, research-first stance and Musk betting big on pushing technology past its limits.

Gates' blog went beyond trucks. He explained that while transportation gets a lot of attention in climate discussions, it actually accounts for just 16% of global emissions—less than how we power homes, grow food, and manufacture goods. Still, he stressed the importance of decarbonizing how we move, especially since limiting travel would damage economies and hurt vulnerable communities worldwide.

His solution? Use clean electricity where possible, like personal EVs and city buses, but rely on alternative fuels for everything else. He pointed to promising advancements in biofuels and electrofuels, even though he admitted both were still expensive and underfunded.

But Musk was already all-in on making electric trucks practical. Tesla's Semi was in development, promising to defy the battery weight concerns Gates described.

Fast forward to 2023, and the topic came roaring back.

In September, a user on X shared an excerpt from Walter Isaacson's biography of Musk, which covered the long-running feud—including disagreements over EVs, Mars, and Gates' decision to short Tesla stock.

Musk seized the opportunity to once again address Gates' electric truck claims.

"Gates also said the Tesla Semi was impossible, even though it was literally being driven all over the country," Musk replied.

He added, "When I asked what battery Wh/kg and truck Wh/mile he was using to reach the conclusion that it's impossible, Gates had no idea, but still stuck with his conclusion."

By then, the Tesla Semi had hit the roads, with early models logging serious mileage and companies like PepsiCo integrating them into commercial fleets.

To be fair, Gates wasn't entirely wrong in 2020—battery weight and range were, and still are, major hurdles for long-haul electric trucks. But Musk's vision? It's proven far more practical than Gates, or many other skeptics, predicted.

So, while Gates took the cautious road, Musk kept his foot on the accelerator. And true to form, he had no problem saying exactly what he thought along the way.

Image: Shutterstock