A Dave Ramsey Fan Explains How They Feel Free After Cutting Every Credit Card: 'I'm Tired Of Managing Payments Every Month'

Dave Ramsey's advice has helped millions of people get out of debt and improve their finances. Some of those people join up in the Dave Ramsey subreddit and discuss how the financial guru has impacted their lives.

A recent post from a 28-year-old shares how they paid off debt with a financial windfall and built up their bank accounts. The individual is also contributing to their investments and owns a debt-free home. Now, the Redditor is tackling credit cards and will get rid of their cards.

"I'm tired of managing payment every month," the Redditor said while touting debit cards.

The Redditor has heard about how credit cards can build credit and give you rewards, but this decision is about peace and reducing stress.

You Don't Need A Credit Card

Credit cards offer many advantages, but they aren't required to achieve long-term financial goals or borrow money from financial institutions. The Redditor stated that lenders turn to proof of income when deciding how much to lend, with some focus on credit.

One commenter explained that he hasn't had a credit card in over 10 years. He mentioned that his credit union caught two scams at gas pumps and was able to reimburse him. That story runs contrary to the narrative that credit cards are better to have than debit cards if someone racks up fraudulent activity on your card.

The commenter also mentioned that his wife kept one of her credit cards which has come in handy for car rentals. Other than that small detail, the commenter's life has continued like normal without a credit card.

Closing And Paying Off One Credit Card At A Time

Another commenter stated that they are closing and paying off one credit card at a time. It's good to start in baby steps if you want to close all of your credit cards. Ramsey also advocates for baby steps when approaching big financial goals and getting back on the right track.

"That's good! Gotta do what works for you!" the original poster replied to the post. Then, the commenter replied by saying that small wins help. Closing credit cards can simplify your finances. It can help people who have had issues with credit card debt in the past and want to establish guardrails that keep them on track.

Closing Credit Cards Can Prevent Debt

Credit cards allow you to spend tomorrow's money today. Even people who keep up with their bills may end up spending more money than anticipated if they use credit.

For instance, if you have $500 in your checking account, you cannot spend more than $500 on a debit card. However, credit cards have much higher limits that can turn excessive spending into a habit.

People who are financially strong may still overspend on their credit cards just because they can. While not everyone wants to use debit cards for their payments, it can ensure you invest a higher percentage of every paycheck. Switching from credit cards to debit cards may also make you more intentional about every purchase.

