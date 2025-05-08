May 8, 2025 10:43 AM 2 min read

Coinbase Earnings Are Imminent; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Thursday, May 8.

Analysts expect the New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.11 per share. Coinbase projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.12 billion, compared to $1.64 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst estimates for revenue in the last reported quarter, while beating estimates in eight of the last 10 quarters overall.

Coinbase shares fell 0.2% to close at $196.56 on Wednesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $350 to $270 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Kenneth Worthington maintained a Neutral rating and slashed the price target from $344 to $276 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.
  • Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $252 on April 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 79%.
  • JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Market Outperform rating and slashed the price target from $475 to $400 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 82%.
  • Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $328 to $169 on April 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

Considering buying COIN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Overview
