MSTR Stock Climbs Over 5% In Thursday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

Shares of Strategy Inc. MSTR climbed 5.37% during the pre-market trading session on Thursday, as Bitcoin BTC/USD hovers around the $100,000 mark.

What Happened: MSTR, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, saw its shares rising in the pre-market session as the cryptocurrency crossed $99,000 for the first time since Feb. 21. Bitcoin’s market dominance also escalated to a yearly high of 64.4%, suggesting a continued shift of capital from other assets to the premier cryptocurrency. The cryptocurrency’s market dominance has also reached a yearly peak.

The Federal Reserve held rates steady on May 7, but macroeconomic factors and liquidity injections could still drive Bitcoin toward the $100,000 mark, as per experts.

According to Monday’s SEC filing, Strategy Inc. purchased 1,895 BTC for $180.3 million, or an average price of $95,167 each. The company now holds 555,450 bitcoins, purchased for over $38 billion.

SEE ALSO: Charlie Munger Said The Secret Is To ‘Find Costcos, Not Good Exits’ And That He Does Not Believe In Slick Sell Signals

Why It Matters: The rise in Bitcoin’s value and market dominance comes in the wake of significant developments in the cryptocurrency sector. David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and cryptocurrency advisor to President Donald Trump, recently secured $300 million to establish a publicly traded Bitcoin investment company. This move aligns with the growing trend of institutional investment in Bitcoin, as seen with Strategy’s bold Bitcoin strategy, which analysts believe still has room to grow.

Strategy missed Q1 revenue estimates with $111.07 million and reported a steep adjusted loss of $16.53 per share. However, it raised its 2025 targets, aiming for a 25% Bitcoin yield and $15 billion in BTC-related gains.

These developments, coupled with economic concerns raised by Powell, could be driving investors towards Bitcoin as a potential hedge against economic instability. The continued capital rotation from other assets to Bitcoin underscores the cryptocurrency’s growing appeal in the current economic climate.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.