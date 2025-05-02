May 2, 2025 3:05 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Bulls Eye Further Gains

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are treading water as the market enters a quiet stretch ahead of a key week for macroeconomic data.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$97,490.40+0.9%
Ethereum ETH/USD$1,852.16+0.2%
Solana SOL/USD$149.98-0.2%
XRP XRP/USD$2.21-0.5%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1815+0.2%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001348-1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 19.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 10,529 to 10,084 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 133.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 71,325 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $135.88 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD$0.01233+13%
EOS EOS/USD$1.85+9.5%
Immutable IMX/USD$0.6441+8.2%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin trader Cole sees Bitcoin forming a potential rising wedge, often a bearish pattern. With an uptick in long positions and light weekend liquidity, he warns of a possible pullback toward the daily open or support near $95,000–$95,500.

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

Titan of Crypto points to the SuperGuppy indicator, which just flipped bullish on the weekly chart, signaling a momentum shift back in favor of the bulls and potentially confirming the start of a longer-term uptrend.

Adding to the bullish narrative, Ted Pillows compares Bitcoin's structure to gold's previous rally pattern – accumulation, breakout, highs, then re-accumulation. He sees BTC currently beginning its next leg up, projecting a new high by Q2 2025 based on that historic rhythm.

On-chain data from Glassnode strengthens the bull case:

  • Long-term holders have accumulated over 254,000 BTC now aged past 155 days.
  • Many of these coins were bought above $95,000, and spending remains low, a sign of confidence and reduced desire to sell.
  • Additionally, BTC holders with 30+ day coins are now back in profit, easing potential sell pressure from short-term holders.

Together, these signals point to early-stage bullish momentum, but with weekend volatility and leveraged longs building, traders remain cautious.

Image: Shutterstock

