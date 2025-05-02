Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Bulls Eye Further Gains

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading relatively flat with 0.2% gains, holding on the $3 trillion mark.
- Traders split: some expect weekend volatility, others see bullish momentum returning.
Cryptocurrency markets are treading water as the market enters a quiet stretch ahead of a key week for macroeconomic data.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$97,490.40
|+0.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$1,852.16
|+0.2%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$149.98
|-0.2%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.21
|-0.5%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1815
|+0.2%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001348
|-1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 19.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 10,529 to 10,084 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 133.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 71,325 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $135.88 million.
Notable Developments:
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD
|$0.01233
|+13%
|EOS EOS/USD
|$1.85
|+9.5%
|Immutable IMX/USD
|$0.6441
|+8.2%
Trader Notes: Bitcoin trader Cole sees Bitcoin forming a potential rising wedge, often a bearish pattern. With an uptick in long positions and light weekend liquidity, he warns of a possible pullback toward the daily open or support near $95,000–$95,500.
Titan of Crypto points to the SuperGuppy indicator, which just flipped bullish on the weekly chart, signaling a momentum shift back in favor of the bulls and potentially confirming the start of a longer-term uptrend.
Adding to the bullish narrative, Ted Pillows compares Bitcoin's structure to gold's previous rally pattern – accumulation, breakout, highs, then re-accumulation. He sees BTC currently beginning its next leg up, projecting a new high by Q2 2025 based on that historic rhythm.
On-chain data from Glassnode strengthens the bull case:
- Long-term holders have accumulated over 254,000 BTC now aged past 155 days.
- Many of these coins were bought above $95,000, and spending remains low, a sign of confidence and reduced desire to sell.
- Additionally, BTC holders with 30+ day coins are now back in profit, easing potential sell pressure from short-term holders.
Together, these signals point to early-stage bullish momentum, but with weekend volatility and leveraged longs building, traders remain cautious.
