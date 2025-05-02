Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Hold Steady As Bulls Eye Further Gains

Cryptocurrency markets are treading water as the market enters a quiet stretch ahead of a key week for macroeconomic data.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $97,490.40 +0.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,852.16 +0.2% Solana SOL/USD $149.98 -0.2% XRP XRP/USD $2.21 -0.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1815 +0.2% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001348 -1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 19.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 10,529 to 10,084 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 133.6%.

Coinglass data reports 71,325 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $135.88 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Pudgy Penguins PENGU/USD $0.01233 +13% EOS EOS/USD $1.85 +9.5% Immutable IMX/USD $0.6441 +8.2%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin trader Cole sees Bitcoin forming a potential rising wedge, often a bearish pattern. With an uptick in long positions and light weekend liquidity, he warns of a possible pullback toward the daily open or support near $95,000–$95,500.

Titan of Crypto points to the SuperGuppy indicator, which just flipped bullish on the weekly chart, signaling a momentum shift back in favor of the bulls and potentially confirming the start of a longer-term uptrend.

Adding to the bullish narrative, Ted Pillows compares Bitcoin's structure to gold's previous rally pattern – accumulation, breakout, highs, then re-accumulation. He sees BTC currently beginning its next leg up, projecting a new high by Q2 2025 based on that historic rhythm.

On-chain data from Glassnode strengthens the bull case:

Long-term holders have accumulated over 254,000 BTC now aged past 155 days.

Many of these coins were bought above $95,000, and spending remains low, a sign of confidence and reduced desire to sell.

Additionally, BTC holders with 30+ day coins are now back in profit, easing potential sell pressure from short-term holders.

Together, these signals point to early-stage bullish momentum, but with weekend volatility and leveraged longs building, traders remain cautious.

