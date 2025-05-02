Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Eaton Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Eaton Corporation plc ETN will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, May 2.

Analysts expect the Dublin, Ireland-based company to report quarterly earnings at $2.71 per share, up from $2.40 per share in the year-ago period. Eaton projects to report quarterly revenue at $6.25 billion, compared to $5.94 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 22, the company's board declared a quarterly dividend of $1.04 per ordinary share.

Eaton shares gained 2.5% to close at $301.66 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz maintained a Buy rating and lowered the price target from $396 to $323 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

JP Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $350 to $289 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Keybanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $340 to $325 on April 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $315 to $306 on April 4, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Jefferies analyst Stephen Volkmann maintained a Buy rating and slashed the price target from $390 to $335 on March 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Considering buying ETN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: