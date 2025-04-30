April 30, 2025 10:26 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Muted, Dogecoin Dips After Q1 GDP Contraction: Analyst Foresees BTC's Rally To $114,000 If It Breaks This Ceiling

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies were muted on Wednesday even as negative GDP growth stoked recession concerns.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD-0.26%$94,289.48
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		-0.62%$1,796.30
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -1.73%$0.1728

What Happened: Bitcoin tumbled below $92,000 in the early trading hours on first-quarter GDP contraction but eventually recovered to the mid-$94,000s by evening.

Ethereum followed a similar pattern, reversing early losses with the evening push.

Bitcoin was set to end April with gains of over 14%, a marked reversal from the 14% decline in the same period last year. Ethereum, on the other hand, dipped 1.22% in April.

About $343 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for over $211 million

Bitcoin’s Open Interest fell 0.69% in the last 24 hours, although April saw a healthy 18% jump in money invested in its derivatives. Meanwhile, more than 50% of Binance traders with open BTC positions were bearish on the asset.

The market sentiment flipped from "Greed" to "Neutral," according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)+13.19%$1.55
Curve DAO Token (CRV)+10.80%$0.7273
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN)+8.72%$1.23

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.95 trillion, following a modest drop of 0.27% in the last 24 hours.

Major stock averages ended in the green on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 141.74 points, or 0.35%, to end at 40,669.36. The S&P 500 added 0.15% to close at 5,569.06. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the outlier, closing 0.09% lower at 17,446.34.

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

Wall Street saw volatility on Wednesday after first-quarter GDP contracted by 0.3%, fueling fears of a recession. Moreover, private employers added 62,000 jobs in April, the lowest since July 2024 and well below predictions of 108,000

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted the new all-time high in Bitcoin's realized capitalization, at over $880 billion.

"Historically, large accumulations of realized capitalization have been mostly followed by considerable price increases in Bitcoin," CryptoQuant stated. It added that the price could see an "explosion" if the accumulations continue.

Realized capitalization measures the total acquisition cost of all coins in circulation, as opposed to the market capitalization, which uses the current price.

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez identified $95,870 as a significant level for Bitcoin, with a breach potentially sparking a run to new all-time highs.

"If Bitcoin breaks and holds above $95,870, the next key target, based on the MVRV Pricing Bands, is $114,230," Martinez projected.

MVRV, a shorthand for Market Value to Realized Value, is a ratio used to assess the value of a cryptocurrency by comparing its current market value to its realized value.

Photo Courtesy: Wirestock Creators On Shutterstock.com

Read Next:    

Loading...
Loading...
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$41.69-1.30%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$94811.140.67%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.17511.64%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1812.641.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoindogecoinEthereum
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved