Bitcoin Falls 13% In First 100 Days Of 'Crypto President' Trump — How Did It Perform Under Biden?

Donald Trump, dubbed the "crypto president," has completed 100 days in office since taking the oath on Jan. 20. Delivering on the pre-election promise, he established a Bitcoin BTC/USD Strategic Reserve, but it has not been enough to reverse the apex cryptocurrency’s decline throughout his tenure. 

What happened: Bitcoin recorded its all-time high of $109,000 ahead of Trump's presidential inauguration, owing to high expectations from his administration.

Trump had promised to create a national Bitcoin reserve during the campaign trail, and his subsequent victory fueled a bullish frenzy for the coin, propelling it beyond $100,000 for the first time in history.

Trump kept his promise and passed an executive order creating a reserve that will be funded with Bitcoin owned by the federal government, obtained through criminal or civil asset forfeiture proceedings.

However, even a strong catalyst like this hasn't come to the rescue of the leading digital asset, which has fallen more than 13% during Trump 2.0

CryptocurrencyGains During First 100 Days Of Trump  +/-Gains During First 100 Days Of Biden +/-
Bitcoin-13.18%+60.4%

The slump has been primarily driven by Trump's sweeping tariff measures against key trading partners, which have sparked macroeconomic uncertainty and recession fears.

Notably, Bitcoin's price hit a bottom of $76,000 earlier this month and has since rebounded sharply, although it remains 13% below its peak.

On the other hand, when former President Joe Biden began his tenure on Jan. 30, 2021, Bitcoin was trading around $36,000. Over the next 100 days, it rose to $57,750.18, reflecting a 60% surge. During this time, it also clocked an all-time high of $64,800.

Notably, the Federal Reserve maintained near-zero interest rates during this time, potentially encouraging investments in Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $94,817.49, having barely moved in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Overview
