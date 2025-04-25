What's Going On With VeriSign Shares Friday?

Zinger Key Points
- VeriSign reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed.
- The company reported earnings per share of $2.10, beating analysts' estimate of $2.09.
VeriSign, Inc. VRSN shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closed.
What To Know: The company reported earnings per share of $2.10, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.09. In addition, the company reported sales of $402.30 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $400.44 million.
VeriSign reported cash flow from operations of $291 million. It also ended the quarter with $649 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.
The company initiated a quarterly cash dividend of 77 cents per share.
Outlook: The company raised its sales guidance for fiscal-year 2025. It previously expected sales from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. It now expects sales from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion, versus analysts’ estimate of $1.62 billion.
VRSN Price Action: At the time of writing, VeriSign shares are trading 8.43% higher at $273.88, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
