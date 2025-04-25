April 25, 2025 1:15 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Memecoin Likely Heading Toward A 'Fresh Breakout,' Above $0.185: Key Risks To Consider

Follow

A widely followed cryptocurrency trader predicted Thursday that Dogecoin’s DOGE/USD bullish momentum will sustain, forecasting a potential breakout above $0.1850.

What Happened: BitGuru, known for analyzing price patterns of cryptocurrencies, noted that the popular meme coin was stabilizing above a key support level after completing a “classic” cup-shaped recovery.

The cup-shaped recovery is a bullish continuation pattern in which the price recovers gradually after a downtrend, with the trajectory resembling a cup.

“If the price holds this level, we're likely heading toward a fresh breakout above $0.1850 in the next leg up,” BitGuru said.

See Also: Cardinal Pietro Parolin-Themed Coin Skyrockets 770% As Crypto Bettors Think Vatican’s Secretary Of State Has Strong Chance Of Succeeding Pope Francis

The bullish projection was echoed by well-known chartist Trader Tartigrade, who spotted a bull flag, another pattern that signals a continuation of an upward trend.

“The breakout of the flag could send DOGE to $0.22,” Trader Tartigrade stated

On the contrary, the Commodity Channel Index, which measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price, indicated that DOGE was overbought and flashed a “Sell” signal, according to TradingView.

These forecasts coincided with a 17% spike in DOGE’s price over the week, following Bitcoin’s BTC/USD re-entry into the $90,000 region. The world’s largest meme coin was one of the highest mega-cap gainers during this period.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.1811, up 5.05% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the meme coin has plunged 42%.

Photo Courtesy: alfernec on Shutterstock.com

Read Next: 

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$93370.00-0.69%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
93.37
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1807-1.08%
Got Questions? Ask
Which crypto investors should watch DOGE's breakout?
How might traders react to DOGE's price movements?
Which meme coins could follow DOGE's upward trend?
What industries might benefit from DOGE's growth?
Will Bitcoin's surge impact DOGE's performance?
How could retail investors capitalize on DOGE's potential?
What risk factors should investors consider for DOGE?
Which ETFs might include DOGE or related assets?
How might regulatory changes affect DOGE's price?
What trading strategies could maximize gains on DOGE?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsTrading IdeasdogecoinKeyProjmemecoinPrice Prediction
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved